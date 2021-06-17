It’s one of the most iconic celebrity photos of all-time, up there with Muhammad Ali pretending to punch the Beatles and naked Channing Tatum putting a monkey emoji over his junk. In 1957, Paramount Pictures organized a Hollywood welcome party for Sophia Loren, who was already a star in her native Italy. “All of cinema was there, it was incredible. And then comes in Jayne Mansfield, the last one to come. For me, that was when it got amazing,” the Oscar-winning actress told Entertainment Weekly.

What happened next will live in dorm room poster infamy.

“She came right for my table. She knew everyone was watching. She sat down. And now, she was barely,” Loren said. “Listen. Look at the picture. Where are my eyes? I’m staring at her nipples because I am afraid they are about to come onto my plate. In my face you can see the fear. I’m so frightened that everything in her dress is going to blow [and] spill all over the table.” It’s a great picture (“the only picture,” Loren called it) that launched a million side-eyes, including from Maude Apatow to Sydney Sweeney.

The Euphoria stars recreated Mansfield (Mariska Hargitay’s mom!) and Loren’s Beverly Hills meeting and shared it on social media. “Sis,” Sweeney wrote, tagging Apatow.

Euphoria has plenty of glitter. But it could use more glitz and glamour. Recreating classic Hollywood is a good start.