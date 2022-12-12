(SPOILERS from The White Lotus will be found below.)

HBO’s The White Lotus did the seemingly unthinkable by killing off one of the anthology series’ most popular characters. In fact, the series showcased the demise of the connecting thread (Tanya) between the first two seasons. It’s a decision, and a shocking one, as well as tragic and funny, and at least we know that the devious gay gang got what it deserved. Where, exactly, this takes Cowboy Greg, is a whole other matter. Dude has a fat wallet now, but surely, that’s not the end of Greg’s story, right?

As it turns out, Greg has been the worst character all along, even through Season 1, and showrunner Mike White spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed how a conversation between Tanya and Greg laid some groundwork for Tanya’s demise, and it’s a perspective that puts her at least partially in control:

“In the end of last season, Tanya is sitting with Greg in the last episode and he’s talking about his health issues, and she says, ‘I’ve had every kind of treatment over the years. Death is the last immersive experience I haven’t tried,'” White says.

White continued to unravel how Tanya’s “journey to… death” was a way for the series to “devise our own operatic conclusion to Tanya’s life and her story.” As well, the showrunner declared that he felt it important for Tanya to rise victorious over her captors, but “it just made me laugh to think like, she would like, take out all of these cabal of killers and that after she successfully does that, then she just dies this derpy death.” And it worked. Tanya died, but at least she died on her own terms and while giving herself the pep talk that no one else would do. The franchise will miss her, but hey, maybe Portia can dig into things (knowing all that she knows now) and help expose Greg in Season 3 or 4. Fingers crossed!

(Via ET Online)