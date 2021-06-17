Following the events of Loki Episode 2, “The Variant,” things are obviously about to get messy for Tom Hiddleston’s Trickster God after coming face-to-face with the series’ main villain, who may or may not be who they seem, but they definitely just upped their game by wreaking havoc on the Sacred Timeline. But while that spells trouble for Loki and Owen Wilson‘s Agent Mobius, director Cate Herron has teased that another character is about to go through some things: Miss Minutes.

Voiced by veteran animation actor Tara Strong, the cartoon clock was first revealed as a sort of a cutesy mascot guide to the Time Variance Authority. However, Episode 2 revealed that Miss Minutes is more than just that. She’s seen standing on Loki’s desk and directly interacting with the God of Mischief turned TVA agent who seems intent on swatting her like a fly.

During a recent interview on the making of the episode, Herron opened up about Miss Minutes’ cartoon inspirations and how they came up with a makeshift solution to film her scenes with the other actors because, apparently, her story is just getting started. Via Los Angeles Times:

“It was basically like a lamp that we stuck little cardboard eyes on,” said Herron. “She was this little lamp on suitcase wheels that we’d spin around … She’s a light because she lights the scene because the character is illuminated. Then you replace the terrifying lamp with a lovely cartoon.” Herron also teased that Miss Minutes is in for an “interesting” character journey.

Considering the cataclysmic events of Episode 2’s final moments, the TVA may have just lost all control of the MCU timeline, and if there’s no TVA, is there still a Miss Minutes? Looks like we’re about to find out.

(Via Los Angeles Times)