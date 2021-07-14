WARNING: Spoilers for Loki Episode 6 will be found below

The Loki season finale dropped at least three major bombshells: Kang the Congueror was (still is?) the main villain, the Multiverse is now completely cracked open, and the show is coming back for a second season. All major reveals that should have Marvel funs buzzing, and yet, Twitter is filling up with people who can’t get over a moment from the top of the episode: The Miss Minutes jump scare.

Picking up from the climactic final moments of Episode 5, Loki and Sylvie find themselves standing on the doorsteps of the Citadel at the End of Time. Despite literally fighting across all of time to be here, Sylvie hesitates before entering as she can’t believe this moment has finally arrived. However, the door opens for her, and just as the camera starts to peek inside, holy shit, it’s a very loud Miss Minutes!

that miss minutes jumpscare made my heart fall out of my ass oh my GOD i screamed so loud 😭 — jas 🪐 (@THORSWlFE) July 14, 2021

miss minutes jumpscare be like pic.twitter.com/5ROaDdWzAb — margie • loki spoilers (@lokistrk) July 14, 2021

why was the miss minutes jumpscare the best part of that episode — izzy ‎४ MAJOR LOKI SPOILERS (@lokispepperony) July 14, 2021

petition for miss minutes to have a horror game after that jumpscare pic.twitter.com/N6xIIj6YSg — Row saw bw ४ (@born_a_bishop) July 14, 2021

did the score have to do that when the miss minutes jumpscare happened like i almost shat myself it was so scary — riv (@darcysnina) July 14, 2021

After scaring the bejesus out of them, the cartoon mascot for the Time Variance Authority offers Loki and Sylvie an opportunity to be safely placed back in their timelines with happy memories, and in Loki’s case, a victory against The Avengers in the Battle of New York and a seat on the throne as the King of Asgard. Naturally, the “heroes” reject the offer because they know full well it’s a fiction, and they continue on their way for a final showdown with Jonathan Major’s Kang.

But judging by the reactions, tons of people presumably missed all of that because they were too busy cleaning their pants.