(WARNING: Massive spoilers for Loki will be found below, so get the heck outta here if you haven’t caught up on Episode 3.)

The Loki season finale adeptly left the door open for so much (while confirming a Season 2), and in less than an hour, we received a lot to process. Strangely enough, this show pulled off a lot of exposition throughout while entertaining; much of that’s down to the silver-tongued capabilities of Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. They made quite a team, which made one particular moment in the season finale feel like a gut-punch. No, I’m not talking about the greatest jumpscare in history, but rather, the moment when Loki realizes that he’s all alone. Again.

Actually, two moments contribute to this, but one hit me harder than the other. The first one, I guess, didn’t hit as hard because it felt predictable: Sylvie kissing Loki and then betraying him by thrusting him through a portal back to the TVA, so that he couldn’t stop her from taking on Kang the Conqueror (this was Jonathan Majors’ intro to the MCU as the new big bad before Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantamania). The consequences of this decision will be even worse than Star-Lord’s f*ck up with Thanos in Infinity War (which personally breaks my heart because I don’t want to dislike Sylvie and want to continue thinking that Star-Lord is the worst), and all this will carry over into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and probably Loki Season 2.

More importantly at the moment, it’s led to Loki’s crushed heart after opening himself up to another person. The twist, of course, is that Sylvie was supposed to be another Loki (even Miss Minutes thought so), so there were all sorts of jokes about Loki being in love with himself, but… Sylvie insisted that she’s not him (Enchantress, for real?). The “I just want you to be okay” was perhaps the first time we saw the trickster god really show himself, and dude was not having a good time here with the results.

Loki is so beloved that this was terrible enough to see, but then something even worse happened. That is, if you wanted to see Loki and Mobius ride off on jetskis into the sunset, that definitely didn’t go down. Instead, Loki dashed over to Mobius (and Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15) to inform them of Kang’s dastardly ways and how he was the villain pulling all the TVA strings. In addition, Loki perhaps wanted another hug, but instead, he got this: “Who are you?”

And that’s the moment when fans realized that the MCU is determined not to give Loki any lasting happiness, not even a morsel. He’s all alone now in what’s (thanks to Sylvie’s bad decision) clearly the Multiverse. People on Twitter couldn’t handle it.