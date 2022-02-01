What Are The Must-See Shows For February?

There’s no TV experience like seeing your old(ish) favorites gearing up for return seasons, and that’s happening a lot in February, which makes for a fantastic upcoming month on TV. Not only will the South Park guys make their razor-sharp comeback, but Snowfall returns to crank up the mean-streets-fueled tension, and Killing Eve brings us back to assassin-land for one final season of reverse cat-and-mousing.

Another twist for you: three tried-and-true franchises are returning with new iterations. The O.G. Law and Order show makes its way back to the airwaves with old and new blood, and Will Smith’s bringing back his Fresh Prince story in the more dramatic Bel-Air. In addition, the ever-popular Vikings is spinning off with a prequel series, all while Pam & Tommy will rock your world. That’s still only about half of the shows on this list (Julia Garner brings a real-life scandal to life in Inventing Anna, Will Arnett’s comedically taking on procedural shows in Murderville, and much more), so there’s no shortage of fresh content coming your way even though (numerically speaking) February’s a shorter month on the calendar. TV can be our valentine.

Here are the biggest shows worth noticing in February:

Pam & Tommy (Hulu limited series streaming 2/2)

The wild real-life story gets an adaptation that’s gloriously trashy and will hit you in the feels with all the guilty-pleasure notes that could make you binge it all in a few sittings. It’s a throwback to the time when the Internet barely existed, but it could be used to propagate a stolen celebrity sex tape that set tons of wheels in motion and threw a wrench into a love story, and it’s sort-of a heist story, which could have been all fun and games if it hadn’t hurt someone in such a devastating way. There are heavy issues along the way, but mostly, this selection is a blast. Sebastian Stan and Lily James are spooky good in their doomed romance with Jason Mantzoukas voicing a penis and Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen as the mulletted bad guys.

South Park: Season 25 (Comedy Central series returning 2/2)

Back in the early 1990s, it’d be hard to envision a world where the South Park dudes would be cranking out the social satire like no one’s business. Not only are they taking over Casa Bonita and inspiring an orchestra, but there’s a whole heaping helping of Paramount+ specials coming our way in addition to a full-on season of f-bombs and rightful torching of Cartman. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are still crushing the adult animation game like no other, and it’s good to have them back.

Murderville (Netflix limited series streaming 2/3)

Procedural shows have already reached parody height in some instances and been lampooned to death (in a largely enjoyable way), so how about another spin on the procedural crime-comedy drama? This show stars Will Arnett as a senior detective who’s accompanied by celebrity guest stars while investigating murders-of-the-day. However, the twist with this show is that the guest star never receives a script, so they have to think quickly and improvise the heck out of this thing while attempting to figure out the killers. In other words, Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone are your guinea pigs.

Raised By Wolves: Season 2 (HBO Max series streaming 2/3)

If you’re a fan of the brand of android-generated confusion inspired by Westworld, then you’ll want to give this Ridley Scott show a chance. Mother’s still doing everything she can to reboot humanity on an unfriendly planet, but as it turns out, her bloodletting strategy isn’t so friendly either. Don’t expect this show to make total sense, but sci-fi fans will love the questions that the show poses with sweeping, sometimes trippy visuals to go along with the intellectual ride.

Inventing Anna (Netflix limited series streaming 2/11)

As if Julia Garner didn’t already rule the small screen in Ozark, we’re getting another heaping helping of her. This time, though, the tight corkscrew curls are largely hidden while Garner portrays Anna Delvey, a real-life Instagram “legend” and fake German heiress. In reality, Delvey was a master con artist who captivated New York’s social elite and ended up dragging the hell out of the American dream in the process. This limited series follows the investigation into Anna’s misdeeds, along with how she stares down trial and keeps those lies alive, all as inspired by Jessica Presler’s New York Magazine article that will get you primed.