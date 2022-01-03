What Are The Must-See Shows In January 2022?

The appeal of watching dysfunctional families never grows old, and that’s why January is a fantastic month on TV. Not only will we see the return of evangelistic mega-church shenanigans but also a money launderer who ended up way over his head. In other words, John Goodman and Jason Bateman’s money-hungry patriarchs are back for more in The Righteous Gemstones and Ozark, respectively. That’s great news for everyone who’s missing those other screwed-up fathers from Succession and Dexter, but family isn’t the only theme on the agenda. HBO and HBO Max cannot stop with the stellar offerings for everyone, from more Euphoria and Search Party to the return of The Suicide Squad‘s douchiest character in his own spinoff show.

Not only that, but HBO’s got a followup from the Downton Abbey creator, and let’s not forget the other options on your TV. Showtime’s back with more hedge-fund drama, TNT’s got more to show us with perpetually running trains, and Hulu has a revival series that could be worth your time. On FOX and Netflix, Rob Lowe and Ricky Gervais also bring their leading-men status back, and surely, all of these shows will keep you busy.

Here are the biggest shows worth noticing in January:

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 (FOX series returning 1/3)

God bless this franchise for keeping things chaotic and absurd, long after the flaming burrito that started it all. Since that time, the Austin setting has seen a volcano and a dominatrix-centered storyline. On, and there’s been roller-derby and military-tank madness, but in the midst of it all, handsome Rob Lowe is keeping things handsome while carrying the weight of the 126 on his still-sculpted shoulders.

Search Party: Season (HBO Max series returning 1/7)

Alia Shawkat’s Dory is a kidnapping-victim-turned-apparent-cult-leader in this final season. That’s already an interesting turn of events, but Jeff Goldblum arrives on the scene to support all of this cult-y business as some dude named Tunnel Quinn, and of course, no one should expect this series to grow any less intense before all is said and done. Dory’s dangerous, and that ain’t changing.

Euphoria: Season 2 (HBO series returning 1/9)

Following a few gut-punch special episodes featuring sad pancakes, the Zendaya-starring, mascara-streaked phenomenon returns with a second full-on season. Naturally, Rue’s not on the straight-and-narrow, and in fact, she’s relapsed and may have descended into the drug trade, so expect violence atop the customary drama. Drake’s an executive producer, and the cast is absolutely incredible while giving us more of a lesson than we ever wanted on the subjects of trauma and social media and that elusive love that so many people are seeking.

The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2 (HBO series returning 1/9)

Walton Goggins’ Baby Billy is back to be a thorn in the side of John Goodman’s patriarch and the rest of the fam, including Danny McBride and Edi Patterson‘s sibling characters. Hopefully, everybody will be running around the house with pickles in their mouths, and all prayers have been answered for this dysfunctional family to return after the Succession gang dropped that betrayal-filled season finale. Settle in because it’s gospel time, so crank up the glitz and the grifting for another round.

Peacemaker: Season 1 (HBO Max series returning 1/13)

One of The Suicide Squad‘s characters who seemed least likely (well, there actually were a lot of them, including poor Boomerang) to make it out alive has his own spinoff series. That would be John Cena’s horribly patriotic title character, and it’s still hellaciously funny that this is happening because James Gunn got bored during quarantine and decided to write this TV show. Never fear, though. He Of the Butthole Jokes is still as worthy of contempt as always. There’s no telling whether we’ll see another Squad movie, so soak up as much of this end of the DCEU while it’s hot.