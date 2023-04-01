March overloaded the airwaves with too many fantastic, simultaneously returning shows — The Mandalorian, Yellowjackets, and Succession — yet there’s always room for more. If one asks, then one shall receive, and the streaming services are here to deliver the goods. A nun will fight an almighty yet surely up-to-no-help algorithm that has seduced the minds of the masses. A mutual case of road rage will change lives yet hurt no one (at least not permanently) in real life. And Bill Hader’s hitman will bid farewell to HBO.

In other words, TV will be here for you during those rainy springtime days. Here are the must see shows for April 2023.

Beef: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 4/6)

A24’s Beef lets all of the road rage hang out in this series, and the results won’t be pretty. Everything begins with a near collision, and then Ali Wong’s character flips the bird at Steven Yeun’s maxed-out counterpart, and then… it. is. on. The pair recently admitted (at the show’s SXSW premiere) that they were physically impacted by the stress of making this show, which is quite an endorsement in and of itself. The loads and loads of talent on display won’t hurt, either, while we watch these two get ridiculously carried away with attempting to ruin each other’s lives.

Schmigadoon!: Season 2 (Apple TV+ series streaming 4/6)

Musicals may not be your thing, but if they are, then you’ll be overjoyed to see Cabaret icon Alan Cumming back in action again. Oh, yes, and the show’s leading pair remains Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, whose characters end up missing the first-season magic and try to return to 1960s and 1970s-era Schmicago. Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jane Krakowski are all back on tap this year, and you can’t resist the joy.

Rennervations: Season 1 (Disney+ series streaming 4/12)

Jeremy Renner has been through a lot lately, to put things mildly, due to his horrific snowplow accident that will leave him rehabbing for quite some time. Before that fateful event happened, though, he shot this four-part series that reimagines how vehicles can be custom-built to serve individual communities. It’s all about giving back, and these days, the world can’t have enough of that.

Barry: Season 4 (HBO series returning 4/16)

As one of several high-profile shows coming to an end in 2023, Bill Hader’s actor-hitman leading man will soon ride into the sunset as well. Barry is now behind bars, and we can blame (or thank) Henry Winkler’s mentor character for that one. NoHo Hank may not be dancing at the moment, but fingers are crossed that things will start looking up for him during this final season of the dark comedy series.

Waco: The Aftermath: Season 1 (Showtime series premiering 4/16)

Three full decades have passed since the federal siege at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. This five-part series takes a look back at the broader cultural view of the build-up and aftermath, which included Timothy McVeigh’s act of mass-murder terrorism in Oklahoma City. As well, the series includes an examination of the January 6 insurrection, so expect the response to be polarized.

Mrs. Davis: Season 1 (Peacock series streaming 4/20)

GLOW standout Betty Gilpin is teaming up with TV king Damon Lindelof in this show about a nun who fights an almighty algorithm. What’s not to enjoy about that, especially in this day and age? Gilpin plays Simone, not to be confused with the title character of the AI, and Margo Martindale co-stars. If there’s anything that Damon Lindelof has taught us in his post-Lost days, you never know precisely what to expect from his projects. Fingers crossed that we’ll somehow see a Lube Man crossover from his victorious Watchmen run.