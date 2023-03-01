If you felt like February was light on TV show debuts, then you weren’t wrong. The solid news, however, is that March is shaping up to be a much more eventful run. Several crowd favorites are on tap for returns, including the show starring the irresistible Baby Yoda. That Pedro Pascal dude is also onboard that Disney+ series, and he’ll further be starring in the final episodes of the current The Last Of Us season. He’s enjoying his moment, so to speak.

From there, three juggernauts — Succession, Yellowjackets, and Ted Lasso — will also come back while attempting to recover from varying degrees of betrayal. There’s much more coming, too, as you’ll see below. Here are the must see shows for March 2023.

The Mandalorian: Season 3 (Disney+ series streaming 3/1)

Amid the deluge of Marvel Cinematic shows (some truly amazing ones, but it’s been a lot), it’s sometimes nice to simply count upon the ever-reliable presence of Pedro Pascal and Baby Yoda. Make no mistake, Grogu is back, and he’s stealing candy and (Force-fully) taking names, and you might wonder if it’s a wise idea to also watch the Boba Fett show before you tuck into this third round of adventures. We’ve got you covered there, and some other good news has arrived: Jon Favreau believes that The Mandalorian can keep cranking out seasons for many years to come.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix standup special streaming 3/4)

Chris Rock has “got to play that Tamborine,” and we ranked that special at the top of our Best Stand-Up Specials on Netflix list. Fortunately, Rock is not only back for another event, but this should be quite an experiment. Selective Outrage will stream as Netflix’s first live-streamed event at 10:00pm EST on release day. Anything could happen, as Rock already knows from hosting the Oscars. This set takes place in Maryland, and of course, you’ll be able to stream this puppy after the fact if you can’t make it live.

Perry Mason: Season 2 (HBO/HBO Max series returning 3/6)

Man, it’s good to have Matthew Rhys back as a terrifically sad-looking TV leading man again. He’s glorious in this role, taking us back to Perry’s hard-living, early-career days. This show doesn’t aim to compare to the Raymond Burr-starring series of yesteryear, and in fact, it’s an altogether different beast. This HBO projects manages to (like Peacock’s Bel-Air but by different means) transcend all of the usual trappings of “gritty” as a reinvention, and this happens by way of Team Downey, which is also doing magical things with Netflix’s Sweet Tooth. What I’m saying is this: we are living in a golden age of reinvention, and this season, Perry digs into the seedy underbelly of Hoovervilles while exploring the murder of an oil scion.

You: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 3/9)

Joe Goldberg has another new name, and largely a new personality, given that he’s a fake professor in London. He’s also fallen into a pit of relative despair, but the masses are still clicking, so tune in to see what the show has in store for him (he’s the one being stalked these days) after all that stalking and killing. Don’t expect too much sexy time from this season, however, because Penn Badgley has been there and done that, thank you very much.

Ted Lasso: Season 3 (Apple TV+ series streaming 3/15)

Look, Jason Sudekis and the gang have certainly heard about all of the kind-of mean backlash to Season 2, and they’re fine with this. In fact and as the above teaser reveals, they “still believe.” Not only that, but the eternally chipper AFC Richmond coach will arrive with his patented positivity brand a week ahead of darker juggernauts like Yellowjackets and Succession, but make no mistake, there are betrayals involved in all of these shows. How will Lasso follow up on Nate going full Joker? We’ll soon find out, but apparently, glitter and glue are involved.

Extrapolations: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series streaming 3/17)

Well, it snowed in Southern California in late February, so we may soon be living in a reality that resembles this omnibus series. Eight loosely related stories will unfurl to show how climate change has wreaked chaos, which we’ll need to combat while also working through our own daily concerns like work, love, family, and all the necessary stuff of being a human. This planet will keep reacting to us regardless, and this series comes from Contagion screenwriter Scott Z. Burns, who not only writes but also executive produces. Expect to see Kit Harington, Murray Bartlett, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Kerry Russell, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Meryl Streep, and many more appear within this tapestry.