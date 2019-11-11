HBO’s Watchmen continues to justify its existence with a fourth episode that’s entitled, “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own.” My imagined translation: “In Case You Forgot Who’s Running This Thing, It Is I, Damon Lindelof, Master Of Strangeness.” Made-Up Subtitle: “And If You Thought I’d Waste Your Time With A Near-Literal Replication Of The Source Material Like Zack Snyder Did, Then You’re Hereby Invited To Have Yourself A Reckoning.” That last clause refers to a line uttered by Tim Blake Nelson’s character, but there’s so much to chew on with this episode’s mysteries, and we’ll get to Looking Glass eventually because he’s worth it.

This episode was the most bonkers one so far, and that’s saying something. The egg-references are picking up steam (we first saw them as a nod to the comic-book smiley face in the pilot), and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ soundtrack continues to kick in at the most badass moments (mainly involving Regina King‘s Sister Night).

A few notes before we breeze through this episode’s mysteries:

– It’s worth reiterating that the pilot launched with a retelling of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 and ended with the hanging of Don Johnson’s police chief, Judd Crawford, who just so happened to be hiding a KKK robe/skeleton in his closet. A few short weeks later, and we’ve seen squid rain and multiple blue penis references and an entire episode framed by joke-monologues from Jean Smart‘s updated version of Laurie Blake/Silk-Spectre II, who essentially gave a graphic novel primer. This week gets even weirder, but it feels relevant to mention that this episode was written by Christal Henry, an ex-Chicago cop (and Black female) who’s certainly brought a valuable perspective to this Watchmen continuation.

– I’m being glib about the whole episode-title thing because this week’s installment is easily traceable. “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own” points toward a quote attributed to Chinua Achebe, a Nigerian author whose masterpiece, Things Fall Apart, can be spotted in the hands of Cal Abar at one point during the episode. Then Angela walks in and spoils how the main character of this book, Okonkwo, killed himself by hanging, which is undoubtedly a reference to Judd’s death.

When Yahya-Abdul Mateen II confirmed to us that Cal Abar is a “patient” man, he really wasn’t joking. The guy calmly puts up with spoilers! Now, onto the series’ mysteries that continued to unfold this week.

Mystery #1: Who is this mysterious trillionaire benefactor?

As if this series wasn’t complex enough and full of unfamiliar characters already, this episode introduces the reclusive Lady Trieu. She swoops into an unsuspecting married couple’s home and offers them their very own baby (biologically theirs), which she’s constructed in exchange for their property, where she wants to keep adding to her Millennium Clock project that’s not really about a clock. Legacy isn’t in land, she tells them, but in blood. And this ties into a later discussion of trauma, and the idea that genes aren’t the only thing that can be passed between generations — trauma can also be bestowed in such a manner. Certainly, all of the family-tree discovery by Angela in this episode continues this theme, given that she’s the granddaughter of Will, a 105-year-old survivor of the race massacre.