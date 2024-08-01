The bad news is that House of the Dragon will finish airing its second season in early August. The better news is that, as with July, several new and returning shows will attempt to fill that Westeros-shaped hole in your heart. Let’s go:

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 8/8)

Do the Hargreaves siblings have it in them to stop a final apocalypse? That question would assume that they have a choice in the matter, and this time, a fix will be rough since the group lost their powers when Allison hit the reset button. As long as Klaus hasn’t lost his oddball behavior, this will be just fine, but watching the group be “ordinary” might be heartbreaking, so they shall need to figure out what the hell is going on set the world right. This season will include Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross along with the usual sibling mess led by Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, and Robert Sheehan.

Industry: Season 3 (HBO/BBC One series streaming 8/11)

The pressure cooker vibes of London’s cutthroat high-finance realm continue, now with added Kit Harington. The former Jon Snow definitely does not know nothing in his role as Sir Henry Muck, a green-tech CEO pushing for an IPO, which could end up being the focus of so-called “ethical investing” by Pierpoint. This series has been compared to both Succession and Euphoria, but that comparison doesn’t do justice to the enormous variety of “f*cked up messes” that these work hard/play harder characters accomplish. Still, the show does lean into comparisons because why not?

Bad Monkey: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series streaming 8/14)

The Ted Lasso departure of the tech giant’s streaming service will see an answer in producer Bill Lawrence’s adaptation of cult-favorite and bestseller novel of the same name. Vince Vaughn stars, in the type of fast-talking role that he does best, as Andrew Yancy, a former cop-turned-health-inspector who becomes involved in a mystery investigation that could right his career, or not. The series also stars Rob Delaney, Jodie Turner-Smith, L.Scott Caldwell, Michelle Monaghan, Alex Moffat, Natalie Martinez, Meredith Hagner, and more, along with Zach Braff as a guest star.

Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 8/15)

Geez, Emily, get it together, and stop worrying about dudes at every moment. The good news is that she will begin this season by being single and happy, but then the drama will return, along with both Gabriel and Alfie, and nobody will ever face a single consequence on this show. Tune in for more drama, Ashley Park singing songs that she could do in her sleep, and more inexplicable “fashion” that Emily could never afford on her salary. Yep, this is totally a Darren Star show, which accounts for its addictiveness, too.

Rick and Morty: The Anime: Season 1 (Adult Swim series streaming 8/15)

Get ready for a “unique Japanese twist” from director Takashi Sano, who helms this 10-episode series that will preserve the essence of the original show’s chaotic adventures. According to the synopsis, this season will revolve around Rick while he “relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses,” and “Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”

Bel-Air: Season 3 (Peacock series streaming 8/15)

Jabari Banks returns as Will Smith for a summery season full of bonfires, pool parties, and Juneteenth extravaganzas. The soapy stories will arrive, as usual, through a strong cultural lens while zeroing in on South LA gentrification. Will shall also look to move beyond his comfort zone, and broken family trust will also be on the mend. Again, however, it’s summer, so expect some fizziness to prevail amid the more serious subjects.

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 (Hulu series streaming 8/27)

Selena Gomez finally received an Emmy nomination for her third-season performance, and she will soon resume diving into homicidal business with Steve Martin and Martin Short in the terminally popular Hulu series that has included a wide array of incoming actors like Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Cara Delevingne. This time, the mystery apparently involves their building’s courtyard, but also, the trip heads to Hollywood, where a movie about their podcast is coming together. Of course!