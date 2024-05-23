It’s summertime in Bel-Air! (Well, almost). The newly-announced third season of Bel-Air is just a few months away and its set to be focused on Will Smith’s first official summer in Bel Air following his move from Philadelphia to the city in season one. The new season will almost a year and half after season two came to a close following ten episodes that tracked Will’s basketball career, his love life, Carlton’s personal struggles, Phil and Vivian’s career moves, and more. Things will be a bit different now that its summertime, but you can expect the same quality Bel-Air episodes for season three. Here’s what you need to know for the upcoming season.
Release Date
Bel-Air returns for season three on August 15. That will make for almost a year and a half since the season two finale aired on Peacock. New episodes in season three of Bel-Air will air on weekly on Thursdays starting on August 15 with new episodes available to watch at 3am EST/12 AM PST. I season three is like seasons one and two, you can expect ten new episodes for this upcoming season.
Cast
The cast for season three of Bel-Air is expected to stay the same for the most part, but there will be some new additions as revealed by Deadline. Vic Mensa (The Chi) will join to play Quentin while Alycia Pascual-Peña (Moxie, Saved By The Bell) will take on the role of Amira. You can check out the full list of cast members and their roles below.
Main
- Jabari Banks as Will Smith,
- Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks
- Coco Jones as Hilary Banks
- Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks
- Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks
- Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks
- Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey Thompson
- Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes
- Jordan L. Jones as Jazz
- April Parker Jones as Viola “Vy” Smith
- SteVonté Hart as Tray Melbert
- Tyler Barnhardt as Connor Satterfield
- Joe Holt as Fred Wilkes
- Charlie Hall as Tyler Laramy
- Jazlyn Martin as Jackie
- Vic Mensa as Quentin
- Alycia Pascual-Peña as Amira
Recurring
Plot
In a press release for season three of Bel-Air, Peacock shared the official synopsis for the upcoming season. You can read that below.
Season 3 is summer season of Bel-Air! No school. No uniforms. Just summer sizzle. Pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and lots of summer lovin’.
Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust?
Bel-Air has always been a show with a strong cultural point of view. In addition to our soapy teen and family stories, this season we’ll have a lot of great discussion on the gentrification happening in South LA and how so many people are capitalizing on the economy at the cost of the community. And this convo will become a backdrop through the season.
Trailer
Peacock has yet to release an official teaser or trailer for season three of of Bel-Air. Stay tuned for it as it should arrive in the coming weeks and months.
Bel-Air Season 3 Episode Schedule
Season three of Bel-Air is expected to have ten episodes. Here is the expected tentative schedule for the new season:
- August 15: Episode 1
- August 22: Episode 2
- August 29: Episode 3
- August 26: Episode 4
- September 5: Episode 5
- September 12: Episode 6
- September 19: Episode 7
- September 26: Episode 8
- October 3: Episode 9
- October 10: Episode 10
How To Watch Bel-Air Season 3
New episodes in season three of Bel-Air will be available weekly on Peacock on Thursdays at 3am EST/12am PST.
Bel-Air Season 3 First Look Images
‘Bel-Air’ season 3 debuts on Peacock on August 15. Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Bel-Air’ are available now to stream on Peacock.