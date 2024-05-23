It’s summertime in Bel-Air! (Well, almost). The newly-announced third season of Bel-Air is just a few months away and its set to be focused on Will Smith’s first official summer in Bel Air following his move from Philadelphia to the city in season one. The new season will almost a year and half after season two came to a close following ten episodes that tracked Will’s basketball career, his love life, Carlton’s personal struggles, Phil and Vivian’s career moves, and more. Things will be a bit different now that its summertime, but you can expect the same quality Bel-Air episodes for season three. Here’s what you need to know for the upcoming season.

Release Date

Bel-Air returns for season three on August 15. That will make for almost a year and a half since the season two finale aired on Peacock. New episodes in season three of Bel-Air will air on weekly on Thursdays starting on August 15 with new episodes available to watch at 3am EST/12 AM PST. I season three is like seasons one and two, you can expect ten new episodes for this upcoming season.

Cast

The cast for season three of Bel-Air is expected to stay the same for the most part, but there will be some new additions as revealed by Deadline. Vic Mensa (The Chi) will join to play Quentin while Alycia Pascual-Peña (Moxie, Saved By The Bell) will take on the role of Amira. You can check out the full list of cast members and their roles below.

Main