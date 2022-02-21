(SPOILERS for this week’s Euphoria will be found below.)

It’s showtime baby! This week on Euphoria Lexi opens the curtains on Oklahoma, her semi-autobiographical play that she’s spent most of this season working on. As she’s hinted at in previous episodes, the play is a controversial one as it’s a direct reflection of the many friendships she experiences with her friends on the show. Rue, Maddy, Nate, Cassie, Kat, and more are all emulated in the play, and while some are painted in a decent light, despite their flaws, others did not receive the same grace.

Why Was Nate Bothered By Lexi’s Play On ‘Euphoria?’

Nate would certainly fall under the category of those who didn’t receive the best love from Lexi in Oklahoma. His seemed to be the worst as he was pushed to storm out of the theatre as the play came to a close. In the final scenes in Oklahoma, a group of shirtless guys put on an energetic dance routine that’s set in the weight room. This group, which represents Nate’s football team, is led by a character who looks and acts very much like Nate himself. Towards the end of this scene, the football players get quite intimate with each other which directly sparks Nate’s dramatic exit.

As he walks out, Cassie, who moved in with Nate at the end of last week’s episode, chases him down to try and console him. “Why the f*ck are they laughing?” Nate says. “That sh*t is so homophobic.” Cassic attempts to apologize and assure him that she had no idea about the contents of the play, as Lexi is her sister, but Nate isn’t buying it. “She’s your f*cking sister!” he yells. “You know what? Pack your sh*t and get the f*ck out of my house.”

