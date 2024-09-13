How much trouble would you go through for a free month of Netflix? Your answer may vary depending on what’s streaming at the moment.

If you’re a Stranger Things fan, odds are good that you already have a subscription to the streaming service. Whatever your status is, Netflix wants to offer you a free month of the service…with a slight catch.

Ahead of the new Stranger Things Broadway production, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Netflix will grant one free month of the streamer for first-time subscribers who purchase tickets to the show, which will debut next spring. Tickets for the public will go on sale at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, and the 30-day Netflix subscription will be offered via a gift card.

So in order to get that free month (worth approx. $15.99) you just have to purchase a ticket to Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Marquis theaters. Easy enough! Tickets start at $80, though, so you have to be the one to decide if it’s worth it. Keep in mind that there’s a whole new batch of Emily in Paris episodes on there just waiting to be watched!

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is based on an original story from the Duffer Brothers that takes place before the Netflix series. Casting has yet to be announced, but if you want to secure the deal, you need to purchase by September 30th. Here is the official synopsis for the show, which will debut in April 2025:

Before the world turned upside down. Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously, and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

(Via IndieWire)