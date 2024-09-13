Will There Be An ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 5?

Warning: spoilers for Emily In Paris season four below.

By the end of Emily In Paris season four, Emily ditched her berets and baguettes for a new chapter in Rome, but there’s no way she would really leave with all that unfinished business, right? While a fifth season of everyone’s favorite comfort watch has not yet been confirmed, creator Darren Star has high hopes for Emily and co.

In episode 10, Emily accepts a short-term role in Rome, though Star doesn’t think it’s the end for her Parisian adventures. When asked if the season finale was supposed to act as a series finale, Star said he fully intends to finish these storylines. He told Deadline, “No, no, definitely something to segue into other seasons. For me, it ends on a cliffhanger. It doesn’t end on a final note.” Star then said confirmed that he is hopeful for another season of the Netflix hit.

In a separate interview with IndieWire, Star says that it was only natural to get Emily out of her comfort zone for a bit. “Just at the point that Emily has gotten comfortable in Paris, she’s sort of thrown into another country where she’s going to experience some cultural differences. And also, I think there’s cultural differences to explore — and we do — between French and Italians. It’s a whole new world, but it doesn’t mean that we’re leaving Paris.”

Of course, she’ll go back to Paris eventually! She just needs to consume massive amounts of authentic gelato first.

Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix.

(Via Deadline)