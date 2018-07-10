Getty Image

Sacha Baron Cohen may have caught the world’s attention with his surprise Showtime series Who Is America?, but Netflix’s grasp on comedy remains intact. In fact, the streaming giant — which just released Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and The Comedy Lineup last week, and Hannah Gadsby’s phenomenal special Nanette a few weeks prior — just announced a new stand-up comedy event series that is about to begin filming at this summer’s Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. It doesn’t have a title yet, but it does have a target audience: the entire planet.

Comedians Chris D’Elia, Neal Brennan, Nicole Byer and Nick Swardson will lead the American contingent announced thus far, but they are by no means the only ones to be included. Per Netflix, the global program “will bring together 47 comedians from 13 regions.” Each performer will tape “a half-hour stand-up special” for the series, with some happening at Just For Laughs, and others taking place “in Brazil, Mexico, India, Germany and The Netherlands.” All episodes will be released simultaneously to Netflix subscribers all over the globe sometime in 2019.

“Wait a minute,” you’re probably thinking. “Netflix has already released French-language specials from the likes of Gad Elmaleh, and comedy hours from South American, Mexican and Southeast Asian comedians. How does this mean they’re going global?” The untitled series’ comedians, who are “diverse in style, gender, and ethnicity,” will tape their specials in at least seven different languages: French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, German and English. As more names are announced, the linguistic and regional diversity may also increase.