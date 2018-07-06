Netflix

What’s Now

Netfix offers another serving of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

In mid June, Netflix released the first trailer for the new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee web series, which was part of the massive deal the comedian signed with the streamer. They also announced the season’s impressive guest list, which includes Dave Chappelle, Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Hasan Minhaj, Dana Carvey, Neil Brennan, Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan, Alec Baldwin, Zach Galifinakis, John Mulaney, and the late Jerry Lewis. All 12 episodes of Comedians in Cars‘ latest batch dropped earlier today, so subscribers can binge them during the holiday weekend.