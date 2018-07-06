Comedy Now: Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee’ Gets A Refill On Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

Netfix offers another serving of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

In mid June, Netflix released the first trailer for the new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee web series, which was part of the massive deal the comedian signed with the streamer. They also announced the season’s impressive guest list, which includes Dave Chappelle, Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Hasan Minhaj, Dana Carvey, Neil Brennan, Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan, Alec Baldwin, Zach Galifinakis, John Mulaney, and the late Jerry Lewis. All 12 episodes of Comedians in Cars‘ latest batch dropped earlier today, so subscribers can binge them during the holiday weekend.

