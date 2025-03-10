The Pitt has already been renewed for a second season, but that won’t surface overnight, obviously. Let’s open up the file on what to expect from Netflix’s upcoming medical drama, Pulse.

Medical dramas never went away, but as with spy shows , a crop of particularly viral shows recently refused to be ignored. For example, ABC’s Doctor Odyssey puts Ryan Murphy’s brand of camp onto a cruise ship. NBC’s Brilliant Minds finally pushes Zachary Quinto firmly out of his villain track . And Max’s The Pitt reaffirmed how much people really dig watching Noah Wyle in scrubs while adding scripts that make The Bear seem like a chill way to spend an afternoon.

Plot

Expect some soap opera flair, for starters. The show’s trailer begins with the revelation of an affair between Danielle “Danny” Sims (Willa Fitzgerald) and Zander Phillips (Colin Woodell), who are colleagues in Miami’s most hectic Level 1 Trauma Center. Long story short, it appears that the fallout includes Danny being made Chief Resident after Xander’s suspension. Surely, that will be awkward although enjoyable to watch, but even better? Fitzgerald has landed herself a fine gig after departing Reacher (as fan-favorite Roscoe Conklin) and earning twisted screen-queen acclaim for Strange Darling.

This series won’t be entirely about romance, however. Expect to see customary life-or-death situations and the complications presented by a natural disaster. The full-fledged physicians and residents on staff will otherwise need to balance their personal and professional messes to make sure patients remain the priority. Let’s roll into the synopsis:

As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.

Another highlight of this series should be Jessie T. Usher, finally shedding his Supe costume in exchange for some scrubs. Does this mean anything for A-Train’s presence in The Boys‘ fifth season? Perhaps he might already be on hand less due to leaving The Seven, but Usher was seen on set and confirmed to return for the Prime Video/Amazon show’s final season. His role in Pulse, however, remains relatively mysterious other than knowing that he portrays a doctor named Sam Elijah.

Cast

Pulse stars not only Willa Fitzgerald and Jessie T. Usher but also Justina Machado (One Day At A Time), Colin Woodell (The Continental), and Jack Bannon (Pennyworth).