Home theaters are where it’s at for escaping the heat (after you have watched Twisters), and Netflix is already prepared for your arrival. This month, the library gets stocked with an assortment of AMC shows (Daryl Dixon is included, along with Dark Winds, Interview with the Vampire, and more) and Mia Goth crushing the acting game in Pearl. Also, a two-part director’s cut of Rebel Moon will surface for those who wanted the full Zack Snyder treatment.
Additionally, new original series are coming your way, including the fourth seasons of The Umbrella Academy and half of Emily In Paris. What will you do with this array of content? Hopefully, you’ll watch it.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in August:
The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 8/8)
Do the Hargreaves siblings have it in them to stop a final apocalypse? That question would assume that they have a choice in the matter, and this time, a fix will be rough since the group lost their powers when Allison hit the reset button. As long as Klaus hasn’t lost his oddball behavior, this will be just fine, but watching the group be “ordinary” might be heartbreaking, so they shall need to figure out what the hell is going on set the world right. This season will include Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross along with the usual sibling mess led by Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, and Robert Sheehan.
Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 8/15)
Geez, Emily, get it together, and stop worrying about dudes at every moment. The good news is that she will begin this season by being single and happy, but then the drama will return, along with both Gabriel and Alfie, and nobody will ever face a single consequence on this show. Tune in for more drama, Ashley Park singing songs that she could do in her sleep, and more inexplicable “fashion” that Emily could never afford on her salary. Yep, this is totally a Darren Star show, which accounts for its addictiveness, too.
The Union: Season (Netflix film streaming 8/16)
If it feels like Netflix tends to pull “A-lister Mad Libs” for movie casting, well, that vibe is alive with Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg starring as ex-high school sweethearts. Little did they realize that one of them would spend his adulthood working out at 4:00am, and the other would do this to mark the 20th anniversary of Catwoman. Sure, that’s blurring the lines of reality and entertainment to mention these things, but that might also work as a movie. The real summary: the pair gets pulled into espionage while riding in fast cars.
TERMINATOR ZERO: Season (Netflix anime series streaming 8/29)
Finally, the live-action sequels have taken a breather with a much more palatable anime series moving to the forefront. Voice talent includes Timothy Olyphant, Sonoya Mizuno, Rosario Dawson, Ann Dowd, and André Holland.
Avail TBA
The Frog
KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2: Part 2
Avail. 8/1
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder
Borderless Fog
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3
Love is Blind: Mexico
Mon Laferte, te amo
Unstable: Season 2
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4
Fire Country: Season 1
Fury
Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Monster House
Mr. Deeds
The Next Karate Kid
Not Another Teen Movie
Pawn Stars: Season 15
RED
RED 2
Room
Save the Last Dance
Seed of Chucky
The Spectacular Now
Tarot
White Chicks
World War Z
Avail. 8/2
Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli
Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut
Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
Avail. 8/3
Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats
Avail. 8/5
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10
Avail. 8/6
The Influencer
Reminiscence
Rising Impact: Season 2
Avail. 8/7
Lolo and the Kid
Love Is Blind: UK
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough
Avail. 8/8
The Emoji Movie
Shahmaran: Season 2
The Umbrella Academy: Season 4
Avail. 8/9
Blue Ribbon Baking Championship
Inside the Mind of a Dog
Mission: Cross
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3
Avail. 8/10
Romance in the House
Avail. 8/11
Night School
Avail. 8/13/24
Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special
Avail. 8/14
Daughters
Worst Ex Ever
Avail. 8/15
Average Joe: Season 1
Backyard Wilderness
Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1
Avail. 8/16
I can’t live without you
Pearl
The Union
Avail. 8/17
Love Next Door
Avail. 8/19
A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1-3
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 1
CoComelon Lane: Season 3
Dark Winds: Seasons 1-2
Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8
Gangs of London: Seasons 1-2
Interview with the Vampire: Season 1
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
Kevin Can F**k Himself: Seasons 1-2
Migration
Monsieur Spade: Season 1
Preacher: Seasons 1-4
That Dirty Black Bag: Season 1
The Terror: Season 1
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 1
UnREAL: Seasons 1-4
Avail. 8/20
Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry
Terror Tuesday: Extreme
Untold: The Murder of Air McNair
Avail. 8/21
The Accident
Back to 15: Back to 18
Nice Girls
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE
Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War
Avail. 8/22
Baby Fever: Season 2
GG Precinct
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Avail. 8/23
Incoming
Tòkunbọ̀
Avail. 8/27
Untold: Sign Stealer
Avail. 8/28
Untamed Royals
Avail. 8/29
Chastity High
KAOS
Represent: Season 2
TERMINATOR ZERO
Avail. 8/30
A-List to Playlist
Breathless
The Deliverance
(Un)lucky Sisters
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 8/3
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Leaving 8/12
The Woman King
Leaving 8/13
Paddington
Leaving 8/15
Dumb and Dumber To
Walk of Shame
Leaving 8/22
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Leaving 8/23
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Leaving 8/24
Berlin Syndrome
Leaving 8/26
The Accountant
Leaving 8/31
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Hustle
Beverly Hills Ninja
The Blind Side
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Edge of Seventeen
First Knight
First Sunday
The Gift
Liar Liar
Miami Vice
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Pineapple Express
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
That’s My Boy
Total Recall
Unthinkable