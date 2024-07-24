Home theaters are where it’s at for escaping the heat (after you have watched Twisters), and Netflix is already prepared for your arrival. This month, the library gets stocked with an assortment of AMC shows (Daryl Dixon is included, along with Dark Winds, Interview with the Vampire, and more) and Mia Goth crushing the acting game in Pearl. Also, a two-part director’s cut of Rebel Moon will surface for those who wanted the full Zack Snyder treatment.

Additionally, new original series are coming your way, including the fourth seasons of The Umbrella Academy and half of Emily In Paris. What will you do with this array of content? Hopefully, you’ll watch it.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in August:

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 8/8)

Do the Hargreaves siblings have it in them to stop a final apocalypse? That question would assume that they have a choice in the matter, and this time, a fix will be rough since the group lost their powers when Allison hit the reset button. As long as Klaus hasn’t lost his oddball behavior, this will be just fine, but watching the group be “ordinary” might be heartbreaking, so they shall need to figure out what the hell is going on set the world right. This season will include Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross along with the usual sibling mess led by Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, and Robert Sheehan.

Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 8/15)

Geez, Emily, get it together, and stop worrying about dudes at every moment. The good news is that she will begin this season by being single and happy, but then the drama will return, along with both Gabriel and Alfie, and nobody will ever face a single consequence on this show. Tune in for more drama, Ashley Park singing songs that she could do in her sleep, and more inexplicable “fashion” that Emily could never afford on her salary. Yep, this is totally a Darren Star show, which accounts for its addictiveness, too.

The Union: Season (Netflix film streaming 8/16)

If it feels like Netflix tends to pull “A-lister Mad Libs” for movie casting, well, that vibe is alive with Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg starring as ex-high school sweethearts. Little did they realize that one of them would spend his adulthood working out at 4:00am, and the other would do this to mark the 20th anniversary of Catwoman. Sure, that’s blurring the lines of reality and entertainment to mention these things, but that might also work as a movie. The real summary: the pair gets pulled into espionage while riding in fast cars.

TERMINATOR ZERO: Season (Netflix anime series streaming 8/29)

Finally, the live-action sequels have taken a breather with a much more palatable anime series moving to the forefront. Voice talent includes Timothy Olyphant, Sonoya Mizuno, Rosario Dawson, Ann Dowd, and André Holland.

Avail TBA

The Frog

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2: Part 2

Avail. 8/1

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Borderless Fog

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3

Love is Blind: Mexico

Mon Laferte, te amo

Unstable: Season 2

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4

Fire Country: Season 1

Fury

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Monster House

Mr. Deeds

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Pawn Stars: Season 15

RED

RED 2

Room

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

The Spectacular Now

Tarot

White Chicks

World War Z