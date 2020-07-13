Well, that was fast.

After wrapping up its final season just a few weeks ago in early May, Star Wars: The Clone Wars already has an official spinoff on the way for Disney+. Titled Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new series will focus on Clone Force 99, who were the main focus of the opening episodes for The Clone Wars‘ final season. Each member of the elite clone trooper squad has been genetically modified to give them enhanced skills, which will come in handy as The Bad Batch navigates a “post-Clone Wars era” after their fellow troopers — and possibly the Bad Batch themselves — murdered the Jedi to facilitate the rise of the Galactic Empire. Via StarWars.com:

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

With this announcement, Lucasfilm and Disney+ have essentially confirmed that they are in the market of planting “backdoor pilots” in their hit shows. A similar move is anticipated for season two of The Mandalorian, which will reportedly include appearances from Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, and other surprise characters, who could be launched into their own spinoff series as Disney ramps up content production for its streaming service.

In the meantime, here’s the official logo for Star Wars: The Bad Batch:

