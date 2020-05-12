In a move that will excite Star Wars fans still buzzing from the final season of The Clone Wars, Katee Sackhoff has reportedly been cast in season two of The Mandalorian. According to /Film, who was the first to break the news on Rosario Dawson playing a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, Sackhoff will be reprising her role as Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, who the actress has voiced in both The Clone Wars and Rebels animated series.

The casting decision is not a total surprise, however, as Bo-Katan was featured prominently in the final season of The Clone Wars that recently aired on Disney+. In fact, Sackhoff was asked in early April if she hoped her character would make the jump to live-action, and in light of recent news, the answer she gave Discussing Film seems very telling:

I mean, who wouldn’t! I grew up watching Star Wars. I grew up obsessed with Star Wars. Part of what I loved about playing Starbuck was that she reminded me of Han. I absolutely love that world and it’s part of the reason why I took The Clone Wars and wanted to play Bo to begin with. That being said, of course, there are people that are going to jump to conclusions that Bo is going to be in The Mandalorian because on paper, it does make sense. But you know, we’ll just have to wait and see and cross all my fingers and toes. You never know.

Sackhoff’s casting also makes sense considering Bo-Katan was the last known person in Star Wars canon to possess the legendary Darksaber, which was somehow in the hands of Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon in the season one finale of The Mandalorian. Although, it should be noted that just like reports of Dawson and Temuera Morrison joining the hit bounty hunting series, there has been no official confirmation from Lucasfilm as of yet.

Season two of The Mandalorian premieres in October on Disney+

