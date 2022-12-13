Despite Hulu’s Pam & Tommy racking up critical acclaim, Pamela Anderson was not a fan of the production. The iconic Playboy model turned actress never signed off on the project, and she reportedly blasted the show for being a “cheap knockoff.” However, Anderson was emboldened by the attention to her infamous sex tape scandal and teamed up with Netflix for a new documentary that tells her story in her own words.

Titled Pamela, A Love Story, the documentary will focus on Anderson’s “lifelong pursuit of love,” which resulted in some wild romances and a few scandals. Via Netflix:

“When you’re not looking for love, it finds you,” Anderson tells Tudum. “And I guess I’m easy to find.” Anderson says that taking control of her story was an intimidating but necessary step toward sharing her truest, most unfiltered self with the world. “I was very hesitant, but looking back, I feel empowered,” she says. “And I hope that [my story] inspires people to have a great fucking time and not worry so much.”

Pamela, A Love Story will reportedly feature “never-before-seen personal photos, journal entries and thoughtful introspection” as it recounts Anderson’s meteoric rise through Hollywood. The model/actress previously confirmed the documentary’s existence back in porch in an Instagram post featuring a handwritten letter on Netflix stationary.

“My life, A thousand imperfection, A million misperception, Wicked, wild and lost, Nothing to live up to, I can only surprise you, Not a victim, but a survivor, And alive to tell the real story,” Anderson wrote in the lipstick-adorned post.

Pamela, A Love Story streams January 31 on Netflix.

(Via Netflix)