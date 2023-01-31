Both HBO and the DCEU have been undergoing extensive changes in order to keep up with all of the many Marvel titles that Disney+ has been churning out over the last year. In 2022 alone, Disney+ released eight (8!) different shows, films and specials that took place in the superhero universe, while DC was struggling with some other stuff. Now that DC Studios has given the reigns to Marvel alum James Gunn and Peter Safran, they are looking to compete with the various multiverses.

The duo has revealed their plans for the next phase of DC Studios, which includes six new films and five shows that will be produced in the coming years. One of the shows on the schedule is a new Wonder Woman series, titled Paradise Lost.

Gunn and Safran described Paradise Lost as a Game of Thrones-style drama taking place in Wonder Woman’s birthplace of Themyscira, which she visited in Wonder Woman 1984. The series will take place before the events of any of the DC Wonder Woman films, and focus on the all-female island and its political dynamics. It’s a promising plot that has been working out so far for the cast of Yellowjackets.

“One of our strategies is to take our diamond characters, which is Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and we use them to prop up other characters that people don’t know,” Gunn explained, so while we might not get to see Wonder Woman herself, we will see her ancestors of god-like women all living and fighting together. Which is a pretty good alternative! Gal Gadot is probably very relieved.

