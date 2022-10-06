Last month, Ezra Miller was hit with yet another damaging expose detailing their alleged behavior since the start of the pandemic. For much of the year, the actor has been the center of trouble headlines that include alleged assaults in Hawaii, charges for burglary, and investigations into the welfare of children staying at their Vermont farm. The aforementioned expose from Vanity Fair did a deep dive into those allegations and found even more concerning details along with questions from Miller’s former friends and associates about whether their recent rehabilitation is legit.

However, Warner Bros. Discovery is apparently still buying Miller’s mea culpa, and the actor was recently at the studio to film additional scenes for The Flash. Despite Miller’s constant scandals, Warners has remained dedicated to getting the movie into theaters next summer. Via The Wrap:

Ezra Miller shot a day of pickups last week on the Warner Bros. lot for the standalone “The Flash” movie, TheWrap has exclusively learned. “The Flash” is expected to reset Warner Bros.’ DC movie timeline and set a new stage for DC films going forward. According to an insider with knowledge of the project, the film has been testing positively.

After laying low as the troubling headlines continued to stack up, Miller released a statement in August where they apologized for their actions and revealed they are in “ongoing treatment.” The actor also reportedly made a personal visit to the offices of Warner Bros. Discovery where they had a meeting with top-level execs and urged them not to cancel The Flash after seeing reports that the option was being considered.

Since the meeting, Miller has seemingly remained out of trouble, but they are still open to new details about their past behavior coming to light. The actor reportedly went on several drug and alcohol binges while armed with loaded weapons, and they’ve also been accused of running a cult in Iceland. In short, anything can happen between now and The Flash‘s release.

