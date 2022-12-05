By now, Pete Davidson‘s appeal to Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, etc. should be apparent. He’s “adorable.” He’s “star-struck in a very flattering way” and “his fingernail polish is awesome.” And he has something “big” in common with Bill Hader. Speaking of SNL cast members, Chloe Fineman, the gifted impressionist who memorably played Megan Fox to Davidson’s Machine Gun Kelly in a 2021 episode hosted by Kardashian, discussed her “charming” former co-star in a recent interview.

“I’ve worked and chatted with him,” she told Page Six. “I find him deeply charming. And I remember my first year [on SNL], going to all my girlfriends and being like, ‘I get it’ [after I met him].” Fineman has “friends who have dated” the Bodies Bodies Bodies star, and they all “report back nice things.” You might even call Davidson a… fine man (sorry.)

Fineman was less revealing than the last someone who worked with Davidson on SNL gave an interview. “There’s something in the sauce. He got something, OK. He got something inside,” comedian Jay Pharoah said on The Jess Cagle Show when asked about the rumored BDE. “It’s his endowment. That’s what he told me it is. He was like, ‘Yeah, bro, it’s like nine inches.’” No wonder Manscaped wanted him for their ads.

(Via Page Six)