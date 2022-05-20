Pete Davidson Is Expected To Leave ‘SNL’ Following The Season Finale

Pete Davidson has been on Saturday Night Live longer than you might realize. He was all of 20 years old (!) when he joined the cast in 2014 (!). He’s still only 28 years old, but now that he’s a movie star with multiple projects in development — not to mention the fact that he’s dating one of the most famous people in the world; also, Martha Stewart thinks he’s adorable — Davidson has decided the time is right to leave SNL.

Variety reports that this week’s season 47 finale will also be Davidson’s SNL finale.

Pete Davidson, who joined Saturday Night Live as a relative unknown and has become a superstar whose presence graces gossip pages daily, is expected to leave Saturday Night Live after the broadcast of this weekend’s season finale, according to a person familiar with the matter. He is one of a handful of long-serving cast members including Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, and Kate McKinnon whose tenure on the show has come up for scrutiny at the conclusion of recent seasons.

Davidson has been discussing his SNL exit since 2020, when he told Charlamagne Tha God that he believes he’s outgrown the show and that he’s tired of feeling like his personal life is “just fodder now.” He added, “Everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know, and it’ll be alright.’ I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it.” Davidson is now officially done with that show.

Natasha Lyonne hosts the season finale with musical guest Japanese Breakfast.

