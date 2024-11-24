Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. Gladiator – Universal film streaming on Paramount+ With Showtime Ridley Scott’s original flick with Russell Crowe is promising to “entertain” while the sequel (starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington) enters theaters. This first movie doesn’t have nearly as much spectacle as the new film that promises water battles, but it’s still worth a microwave-popcorn crunching viewing at home before you head out to watch the next generation of sandal-clad battles. 9. My Old Ass – Prime Video/Amazon movie Aubrey Plaza, man. She was playing the awkward long game and it’s paid off all at once over the past few years. This movie spruces up the coming-of-age premise when Plaza’s 39-year-old Elliott visits her 18-year-old self (Maisy Stella) in an effort to press the brakes on future regrets, sort of like if The Terminator‘s Kyle Reese was sent back in time to do mushrooms and tell Sarah Connor to ditch that 1980s hairdo earlier in life. Not quite? Let me have this poor analogy and then go enjoy this more nuanced analysis.

8. Dune: Prophecy – HBO series streaming on Max Are you looking to watch Paul Atreides rode a sandworm? Get outta here with that. In all seriousness, this series takes place about 10,000 years before Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster movies take flight and before Duncan Idaho was far too handsome to be striding around on Arrakis. This recently launched series will detail how the Bene Gesserit sisterhood will show the audience a new side of Frank Herbert’s epic brainchild. Dune: Prophecy follows the Sisterhood of Dune book penned by Brian Herbert (son of Frank) and Kevin J. Anderson, who detailed how a war has destroyed technology as this civilization has known it, and with that, the worldbuilding can begin anew. 7. Lioness – Paramount+ series Zoe Saldana and Taylor Sheridan are both doubling down on this week’s list, and here, their combined powers add up to one of the more unique Sheridanverse series with the prolific Paramount+ king proving that he’s no mere cowboy. Genesis Rodriguez is the breakout of this season, and her role as part of the real-life Marine Corps all-women Lioness program has led to a casting in The Night Agent‘s third season on Netflix.

6. Silo – Apple TV+ series Let the Rebecca Ferguson Supremacy begin. It is no accident that a former mayor character saw hope in Juliette beyond being a mechanical genius. However, those skills are what Hugh Howey’s most famous protagonist must put to use if she wants to survive. Graham Yost’s (Justified, Band Of Brothers) newest show is on track for a four-season run, and Steve Zahn has joined the cast as a book-notorious character. With that said, the Order warned that a failed cleaning would add up to “war,” and so far, the residents of Juliette’s home base are on track to meet that goal. 5. Arcane: League Of Legends – Netflix series Are you ready to get your steampunk on? Gamers and cosplayers have been holding watch parties while you’ve been busy watching spy shows, and there’s no time like the present to branch out because there’s so many worlds out there for every TV viewer. This also happens to be Ella Purnell’s second successful video-game TV series and co-stars Hailee Steinfeld while sisters find themselves fighting as rivals in a tech-fueled war between the Piltover and Zaun twin cities. Show-stopping animation (even if you aren’t usually into animation) and a thrilling story will get you hooked.

4. Emilia Pérez – Netflix film This electric film provides the rarest of showcases for Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Karla Sofia Gascón. Did you hear that this is a musical, too? Don’t be afraid of that label, even though that fear is likely why that label hasn’t appeared too prominently during promotion. The drama story hails from auteur Jacques Audiard and revolves around about a cartel leader who fakes their own death and emerges as a woman, Emilia Pérez. Gomez portrays Emilia’s wife, Jessi, and this film will have long legs, so if you want to know what the continuing chatter is about, it’s waiting on Netflix for the taking. 3. Cross – Prime Video/Amazon series There’s more than enough room on Prime Video/Amazon for rotating Dad TV anthems, and Aldis Hodge has joined that club as unparalleled D.C. forensic psychologist Alex Cross. This version of the James Patterson character, however, isn’t following the specific beats of any particular book, and the author has given his blessing. Amazon, as well, has so much confidence in this series that they renewed for a second season months before liftoff. Not incidentally, Reacher is still months away from its third season and has received a fourth-season renewal, too. Dads are powerful TV connoisseurs.