(SPOILERS for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 will be found below.)
A few genuine surprises were in store for Netflix viewers within the most recent Cobra Kai episodes. First, ultimate karate supervillain Terry Silver surfaced in a hot tub (a fitting callback) to distract everybody from the Sekai Taikai Tournament in Barcelona. Believable? Who cares. What’s important is how confidently this show rolls with it.
Silver’s arrival surely contributed to John Kreese’s increasingly erratic state of mind, which led to a knife being left on the mat, which was bound not to end well, even in this enduringly cheery series. That weapon led to the series’ darkest turn when Kwon nabbed the knife, which then — through a series of chaotic tournament moments — ended up inside his own body as Miyagi-do friends and fam looked on horror from across the globe during a pizza-watch party because Anthony LaRusso needed screen time, dammit.
From there, will the global competition continue? And will Silver and Kreese take a cue and bury their hatchet after their rivalry killed someone? Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence recently gave up their squabbles for good, so anything is possible, but first, we need to know when this could happen.
When Does Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Come Out On Netflix?
Netflix revealed that the final five episodes of this spin off will stream on February 13, 2025.
Co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg promised TV Insider that, unlike Part 2, “[T]he last five will end in resolution. There is no big cliffhanger at the end of the last five episodes.” He further added, “This is where all the questions get answered. All the characters reach their full arcs. All the mysteries get solved.”
From there, Karate Kid: Legends will move towards its release date of May 30, 2025.
The first full five Cobra Kai seasons, along with 10 sixth season episodes (for now), are available on Netflix.