When Does ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 3 Come Out On Netflix?

(SPOILERS for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 will be found below.)

A few genuine surprises were in store for Netflix viewers within the most recent Cobra Kai episodes. First, ultimate karate supervillain Terry Silver surfaced in a hot tub (a fitting callback) to distract everybody from the Sekai Taikai Tournament in Barcelona. Believable? Who cares. What’s important is how confidently this show rolls with it.

Silver’s arrival surely contributed to John Kreese’s increasingly erratic state of mind, which led to a knife being left on the mat, which was bound not to end well, even in this enduringly cheery series. That weapon led to the series’ darkest turn when Kwon nabbed the knife, which then — through a series of chaotic tournament moments — ended up inside his own body as Miyagi-do friends and fam looked on horror from across the globe during a pizza-watch party because Anthony LaRusso needed screen time, dammit.

From there, will the global competition continue? And will Silver and Kreese take a cue and bury their hatchet after their rivalry killed someone? Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence recently gave up their squabbles for good, so anything is possible, but first, we need to know when this could happen.