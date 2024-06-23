Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. Your Honor (Showtime series streaming on Netflix) Hilariously, the two existing seasons of this series are still streaming up a storm on Netflix, years after they received a lukewarm reception on Showtime. Bryan Cranston was still “breaking bad” in this show, years after leaving Walter White behind in the desert, as a judge who ended up being far less than honorable when confronted with a mafia-related death involving his son. The semi-spooky setting collides with several tense story arcs, and this show is downright stressful to watch at times, but seeing Panic Cranston again is worth it. Don’t look forward to a third season, however — this show was intended as a limited series and already came back for seconds and is done. 9. Star Wars: The Acolyte (Disney+ series) The Star Wars universe is still kicking and attempting to change up the existing formulas by putting a procedural spin on this story about a a crime spree that brings a dangerous warrior back from a Jedi Master’s past. Amandla Stenberg stars and has now released this song about the (sadly predictable) backlash she’s receiving from those “fans” who cannot handle cultural shift. For the curious, this series co-stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Charlie Barnett, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, and Margarita Levieva (who should be in everything).

8. I Saw The TV Glow (A24 film on VOD & Amazon Prime) This A24 film follows a pair of outcasts who go wild over a late-night TV cult show, which leads to a fracture in reality when the show ends up showcasing a supernatural world, and of course, you know that A24 is gonna make this as weird and wonderful as possible. Perhaps this film will also cause you to reevaluate what you seek in the television shows that you adore, as well as the selections that you grew up watching. 7. Bridgerton (Netflix series) Finally, this Shondaland series is taking a breather from dominating the absolute top of the streaming charts while questions begin to swirl about who will be the featured courting couple for the next season. Meanwhile, Penelope and Colin are newly entrenched in wedded bliss, and Kate and Anthony are preparing to welcome their first child together. The good news, of course, is that a fourth installment is definitely happening on Netflix. The not-so-awesome news for devotees, however, is that at least two years will pass before those episodes surface.

6. Under Paris (Netflix movie) Humanity’s obsession with sharks, and sharks’ obsession with humanity mean that streaming audiences will always be there for a film that showcases them. While the world awaits news of a sequel, there’s still every opportunity to check out this very non-Sharknado approach (starring Bérénice Bejo of The Artist) to a giant shark materializing in the Seine River, which might make people think differently about the upcoming Paris Olympics. Fortunately, this film is not a real story, although it takes cue from recognizable events, so while it feels scary to watch, this is sheer, white-knuckled escapism. 5. Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+ series) Jake Gyllenhaal’s lead character has screwed himself so hard in this adaptation of Scott Turow’s same-named legal thriller, in which a prosecutor’s affair with a colleague leads him to become a murder suspect. His DNA is all over the victim’s bedroom, and it does not look fantastic for Jake’s Rusty in this show that dives into the overarching concepts of sex, power, obsession, and whether Gyllenhaal’s Road House abs can be adequately concealed by a suit. Enjoy his “out of shape” treadmill running, too, while wondering whether his character will be able to get himself off the culpability train and also learn to keep his zipper closed. Intrigue!

4. Inside Out (Pixar movie streaming on Disney+) Now that Anxiety has helped this franchise revive the summer box office (the $1 billion club is coming), it’s only natural that the original movie is going on repeat at home to give Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger their renewed day in the sun. Pixar has a true gem in this franchise, and reaching that milestone has been a long time coming, so hopefully, the animation studio soaks in this emotional marinade and announces a threequel soon. 3. Eric (Netflix series) This series has been quietly riding at the top of the Netflix chart while starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a deadbeat, alcoholic dad who searches for his missing son in 1980s NYC. There’s much more going on behind the scenes of that already complicated quest, including the thematics involved with his son’s adoration of a monster puppet, and of course, this series takes a headlong dive into what is actually the monster in this story. That metaphor might sound typical, but the way that the show reaches its conclusion is anything but that.