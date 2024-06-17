(House of the Dragon spoilers will be found below.)

Way back in October 2022, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel delivered an uncomfortable moment when Larys Strong pleasured himself while staring at Queen Alicent’s exposed feet. There’s no shame in having a foot fetish, of course, but Alicent clearly was not into it, and that’s apparently part of what turned Larys on (it certainly wasn’t the exchange of information that excited him), which gave viewers the ick. This led to plenty of questions directed toward Olivia Cooke and Matthew Needham with the latter first asserting that the scene was “misunderstood” before later noting that a deleted scene provided a bit more context (but not an excuse) for what Larys did.

Fast forward to the second season premiere of the Targaryen-studded drama, and Alicent has found herself in a scene that’s giving similar vibes. This doesn’t have anything to do with ick over consent because she’s clearly enjoying being — cough — serviced by Ser Criston Cole. What does feel scandalous, however, is that King Viserys has only been dead for about ten days, though who knows how long this has been happening? Also, Criston Cole rolled out of the first season looking like a bitter incel while holding a grudge against Rhaenyra for refusing his marriage proposal. Now, he and Alicent can’t keep their hands off each other, which presents… issues (to say the very least).

Back in 2022, Olivia Cooke sort-of forecast (while speaking to Variety) the “simmering undertones of something” while noting that Criston is “a virile man, and that’s the only version she has ever had in her life.” Well, now we know where that has ended up.

Let’s just say that viewers weren’t ready for this reintroduction to both characters. “Disgust in High Valyrian” is only the beginning.

Alicent getting head from cristan Cole when he was complaining how Rhaenrya was loose and immoral😒😒😒…. #hotd #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/190cvvAtbv — Mihrimah|FS |Free Palestine🇵🇸 |🪬🤲 (@Mihrimah_FS) June 17, 2024

First scene of Criston Cole & Alicent Hightower is him eating her out… #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/NiJtYz7XVP — Sancheezzzy (@Scoby20) June 17, 2024

Seeing Cristan Cole eat out Alicent was not in my bingo card for this season. #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/ntAFZ8wONb — heebie jeebies (@isbyeathreat) June 17, 2024

Really didn’t need to see Sir Criston Cole tongue deep inside Alicent rn #HouseoftheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/PR1Ex1IlwV — yari (@watrmelonsugarr) June 17, 2024

Alicent: “in the end I believe honor and decency will prevail” Also Alicent: pic.twitter.com/YBpwN3njhC — dragon queen (@targrealness) June 17, 2024

Then came the finale moment, where Alicent and Criston were getting busy while Blood and Cheese pulled off the “son for a son” order in an especially horrific way.

alicent when she gets asked what she was doing when the killers broke into the castle:#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/LcyTtbLc62 — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) June 17, 2024

Ser Cole and Alicent while Jaehaerys getting his throat cut from ear to ear #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/5gTeMs1U9A — Flows (@FlowsAndolini) June 17, 2024

And this tweet is a few days old and, therefore, out of context, but it still works for this occasion.

Rewatching House of the Dragon and I didn’t think I could hate Alicent, Criston Cole, and the Hightower’s more than I did the first time around #HOTD #TeamBlack pic.twitter.com/COpRkLfpBS — Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) June 13, 2024

