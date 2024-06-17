House of the Dragon
HBO
TV

‘House Of The Dragon’ Viewers Could Not Handle Seeing A Compromising Position In The Season 2 Premiere

(House of the Dragon spoilers will be found below.)

Way back in October 2022, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel delivered an uncomfortable moment when Larys Strong pleasured himself while staring at Queen Alicent’s exposed feet. There’s no shame in having a foot fetish, of course, but Alicent clearly was not into it, and that’s apparently part of what turned Larys on (it certainly wasn’t the exchange of information that excited him), which gave viewers the ick. This led to plenty of questions directed toward Olivia Cooke and Matthew Needham with the latter first asserting that the scene was “misunderstood” before later noting that a deleted scene provided a bit more context (but not an excuse) for what Larys did.

Fast forward to the second season premiere of the Targaryen-studded drama, and Alicent has found herself in a scene that’s giving similar vibes. This doesn’t have anything to do with ick over consent because she’s clearly enjoying being — cough — serviced by Ser Criston Cole. What does feel scandalous, however, is that King Viserys has only been dead for about ten days, though who knows how long this has been happening? Also, Criston Cole rolled out of the first season looking like a bitter incel while holding a grudge against Rhaenyra for refusing his marriage proposal. Now, he and Alicent can’t keep their hands off each other, which presents… issues (to say the very least).

Back in 2022, Olivia Cooke sort-of forecast (while speaking to Variety) the “simmering undertones of something” while noting that Criston is “a virile man, and that’s the only version she has ever had in her life.” Well, now we know where that has ended up.

Let’s just say that viewers weren’t ready for this reintroduction to both characters. “Disgust in High Valyrian” is only the beginning.

Then came the finale moment, where Alicent and Criston were getting busy while Blood and Cheese pulled off the “son for a son” order in an especially horrific way.

And this tweet is a few days old and, therefore, out of context, but it still works for this occasion.

HBO’s House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of May 2024
by: Uproxx authors