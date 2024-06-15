(WARNING: Spoilers for this week’s Power Book II: Ghost episode will be found in the recap below.) The first half of the final season of Power Book II: Ghost continues with Tariq and Brayden adjusting to a law-abiding life off the street after their deal with Noma in the season opening episode “I Don’t Die Easy.” Their struggles are hard to endure for the duo, as they’re forced to work normal jobs in the second episode of the season “To Thine Own Self” and make much less money than they used to. Eventually, enough is enough and the two agreed to begin work on a plan that would get them back onto the streets, increase their cash flow, and stay under the radar enough to avoid the ruthless eye of Noma. “To Thine Own Self” also delivers big news about Diana, who must keep it under wraps and figure out her next move while also playing her role as one of Noma’s workers, something Effie reminds of her in the episode. Speaking of Effie, she made a big move this week in securing work, with help from Cane, from a Russian group for Noma. Elsewhere, Monet continues her search for her shooter as she recovers from her injuries and Detective Don Carter turns up the heat in his investigation into FBI Agent Angel Valdes’ murder and Carter is quite sure that Tariq is behind it. Let’s dive into a recap of the second episode in Ghost season four with a few takeaways we have after watching “To Thine Own Self.”

For Tariq & Brayden, There’s No Turning Back Tariq and Brayden had plenty of opportunities to step out of the drug game and enjoy a comfortable life far removed from killers, robbers, and the many other criminals of the world. That chance flew out of the window as soon as Tariq’s trust fund money went down the train thanks to an investment in Brayden’s family business Weston Holdings which was later discovered as a Ponzi scheme, thus shutting the Weston family business down. Tariq and Brayden had their safety nets snatched away making their life in the streets a requirement and not a second hustle. With them being so accustomed to that life, it’s no surprise that their attempt to live on the straight and narrow lasted no longer than an episode of SpongeBob Squarepants. For the money and lifestyle they want, Tariq and Brayden have to increase their cash flow by figuring out how to work around Noma’s request for them to never sell drugs again. One thing’s for sure, there’s no going back to a law-abiding life. Life Just Got More Complicated For Diana (And Who’s The Father??) In “To Thine Own Self,” Diana Tejada’s scariest fear became her reality: She is pregnant. We’ve yet to find out who the father is — Tariq and Salim seem to be our options here — but this news couldn’t come at a more worse time for Diana. She is still scrambling to hide her and Dru’s involvement in their attempted murder of Monet. She, along with Dru, Cane, and Effie are now working under Noma leaving Diana to somehow figure out how to balance the heavy responsibilities of being both a drug dealer and a college student under immense pressure to live up to their respective expectations. Diana was supposed to stay out of the streets, but when push came to shove with her family, she found herself right beside them in it. Now, with the confirmation of her pregnancy, things just got a more lot complicated for Diana

Detective Carter Makes Us Miss Cooper Saxe (RIP) It was just a year ago that Cooper Saxe was wreaking havoc amongst the lives of Tariq St. Patrick and associates prior to his shocking death in Ghost season three. The longtime role of the nuisance to the show’s main characters is now being filled by Michael Ealy who plays Detective Don Carter. Detective Carter is a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. Now he’s hit the New York streets with a vengeance, and following the death of FBI Agent Angel Valdes, Carter has made it his mission to solve his murder which brings him right to Tariq’s doorstep — or college campus. Carter also visits Davis McClean and Noma’s right hand man Obi as his investigation into Tariq unfolds. During his visit to Tariq’s campus, Carter looks Tariq in the eye, slanders his father, and promises that he will take him down for the murder of Agent Valdes, which Tariq denied doing. Detective Carter is here to do what Saxe couldn’t which could make for an interesting ending to Ghost in its final season. Noma And Cane? It Can’t Be What I Think It Is Noma and Cane worked a bit more closely together in “To Thine Own Self,” but it appears that they will get even closer in this season of Ghost. After Monet spoils Noma’s initial meeting with the Russians, set up by Effie, Noma tasks Cane with finding another way to make the meeting happen. Cane, again, with help from Effie, is able to convince the Russians to work for Noma by offering them both military-grade weapons and drugs in exchange for them working for her. When Cane informs Noma of this, she is initially offended by him initiating a deal without her sign-off instructs Obi to choke Cane. However, when Cane proves that he understands Noma’s ways and thought-processes, Noma turns her anger to appreciation and offers to discuss the deal further with Cane over a glass of scotch, but not before she demands that Obi leave the room. What happens over this glass of scotch remains to be seen, but I would rather it not be another romantic foray for Cane, who would certainly go on a power trip if that happened and there have been enough of those in the lifespan of Ghost.