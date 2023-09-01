(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book IV: Force episode will be found below.)

Tommy Egan is back on the prowl in Chicago in the season two premiere of Power Book IV: Force. In the episode, titled “Tommy’s Back,” he’s still reeling from Liliana’s death and vows to avenge it to the fullest extent possible. This eventually leads to the pursuit of the Flynns who are in hiding following the shootout that led to Liliana’s death at the end of season one. Though the Flynns as a whole are at war with Tommy, they’re also at war within themselves as Claudia and Vic Flynn aren’t seeing eye to eye with their father Walter. Still, taking down Tommy is the least of their worries as Walter has to figure out how to right the deaths of the men from Dublin that he asked for to help him (unsuccessfully) take out Tommy. On the flip side, Vic and Claudia attempt to work together to take down their father and re-establish their position in the city drug game. Things eventually go left for Claudia as the formula for Dahlia gets leaked on the internet (thanks to Tommy). Claudia then decides to kill her chemist after she wrongfully concludes that she leaked the formula. This leads to Vic’s decision to end his partnership with Claudia as she killed the chemist without consulting him first.

Closer to Tommy’s world, we also see that the beef between Diamond and Jenard is very much alive. In the season one finale, Diamond forced Jenard to split the CBI territory in Chicago in half in exchange for not killing him. With this agreement, Jenard and his crew are still deadset on taking out his new competition while Diamond views his brother and his crew as another enemy on their list. Between the two crews, we can see who has their things together and it’s clear through their respective interaction with their drug connect Miguel. Jenard approaches him and asks for an extension on the funds for a re-up on product while Diamond and Tommy arrive with a duffel bag filled with cash to pay for their own re-up. With all this going on, the episode concludes with federal investigators finally identifying Tommy Egan and making a connection to his past in New York.

With all that being said, he’s a look a the top Power players based on this week’s episode of Power Book IV: Force. Left off the list this week is the entire Flynn family as they’re unable to pick themselves and progress after the shootout that ended season one. Jenard is also off the list as gets off to a slow and shaky as he tries to re-establish himself as a worthy leader in the Chicago drug game now that he has his own territory. He shows up to product re-ups short on cash and he gets beat up for failing to remove Tommy as a player in the Chicago drug game.

So without further ado, here are the top five Power Players we have based on “Tommy’s Back”: