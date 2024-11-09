Apple TV+ is not messing around when it comes to their TV lineup. That will come off as understatement for anybody who’s looking forward to the next Silo, Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters, For All Mankind , and Severance seasons. For that matter, the streaming service is keeping the intrigue running high with more Slow Horses , and an upcoming conspiracy-laden thriller will star The White Lotus and One Day‘s Leo Woodall. Without wasting any more chit chat, let’s mull over what we can expect:

Plot

Prime Target is a dramatic thriller that will revolve around’s Woodall’s character, Edward Brooks, a “brilliant young math postgraduate” who is “on the verge of a major breakthrough.” This involves prime numbers and being able to take over the world’s computers, which does not sound malignant at all. Hopefully, he’s doing this in a white-hat way, but regardless of what we know about his intent (right now), he will find himself under the observation of an NSA agent portrayed by Quintella Swindell.

The show will be produced under Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions umbrella in conjunction with New Regency, and here’s more from the synopsis:

[Edward] begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.

Precious few words exist so far from the cast of this show, other than an acknowledgement that Woodall (via The Playlist) finished filming the eight-episode first season in April of this year. Surely, more Woodall observations will roll out once the press tour begins for this series, but Woodall is busy. Following his turn on The White Lotus, he starred in Netflix’s One Day rom-com, and he will soon star in as another character with a highly specific career in Black Bear’s Tuner film.

That project, according to Deadline, “tells the story of a talented piano tuner whose life is turned upside down when he discovers that his meticulous skills for tuning pianos can equally be applied to cracking safes.” Well, nobody could ever accuse Leo Woodall of picking one-dimensional roles.

As for Prime Target, Apple TV+ hasn’t described this series as “limited,” so we’re not sure if there are plans for multiple seasons. For now, Brady Hood (Hulu’s Great Expectations) has directed the eight-episode first season of this series, which is written by Sherlock scribe Steve Thompson.

Cast