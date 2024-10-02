With plenty of new eyeballs on the show, questions began to surface regarding a possible sixth season with the original cast, and that’s definitely not happening , especially since Wentworth Miller previously declared that he wasn’t interested in portraying Michael Scofield again,” and “I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.” However, better news for fans can be found in Hulu’s in-the-works reboot of Prison Break from an FX veteran showrunner. Let’s roll with what we can expect next.

Netflix is out there resurrecting interest for concluded shows right and left. Suits is the most obvious example with Dexter coming in a close second, although both have spin offs coming soon with Dexter even has both prequel and sequel series on the way. Then there’s FOX’s Prison Break, which ran for five seasons and ended seven years ago but is currently occupying three separate slots on Netflix’s current Top 10 Shows (English) roster.

Plot

Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James, who became the sole showrunner of the Sons Of Anarchy spin off after Kurt Sutter left the building, is executive producing a new Prison Break series, for which he’s also credited as lead writer. The show will be part of James’ overall continuing deal 20th Television deal and will stream on Hulu.

The show has been in the works since Fall 2023 following James’ bloody end to his leg of the biker saga. Presumably, the show will leave the Wentworth Miller/Dominic Purcell dynamic fully behind, and the Hulu series will be what Deadline describes as both “a new chapter” and “a new incarnation” of the same world in which Michael attempted to prove his brother’s innocence by landing himself in Fox River State Penitentiary as part of an intricate plan:

Described as a new chapter, the new installment is set in the world of Prison Break, sources tell Deadline. Details are being kept under wraps but it is not expected to involve the characters who were at the center of the original series and its followups on Fox, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows’ (Dominic Purcell), we hear.

Will the show air on FOX or FX, too? Hulu hasn’t let those details slip yet, but we should be hearing more details as James brings his vision full circle.

Cast

You gotta imagine that Elgin James would bring in a few of the Mayans M.C. crew members for this series. Emilio Rivera? Clayton Cardenas? I’d be seated for either or both options.