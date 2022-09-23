Queen Charlotte
Netflix Shares A First Look At ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Featuring A Young Queen Preparing To Rule

After years of multiple Marvel and Star Wars-inspired stories, it’s time for another franchise to get an origin story. Sure, we all love learning about Baby Yoda and Groot’s silly little adventures, but what about some good, old-fashioned royalty drama that is not based on real life? The good news is that Netflix agrees, and so, dear reader, the beloved Bridgerton universe is expanding!

After being announced last spring, Netflix has finally unveiled the first look at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story which will focus on the titular Queen’s rise to power in the Bridgerton universe.

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) will each reprise their roles from the initial series, with India Amarteifio stepping in as a young Charlotte. The streamer unveiled the first picture of Amarteifio in all her royal glory.

Queen Charlotte is known for her fancy updos, extravagant dresses, and, most importantly, her love of gossip, so this should be a good spinoff for any Bridgerton fan. According to the press release, the limited series is expected to follow the rise of Queen Charlotte, and how the young Queen’s marriage to King George inspired both “a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

The news was revealed in a new clip featuring the show’s actresses ahead of Netflix’s Tudum event this weekend, which is expected to show off more from the upcoming series, along with various Netflix news and first looks.

No release date has been set for the series, but you can stream all episodes of Bridgerton on Netflix. Season three of Bridgerton is expected to hit the streamer sometime next year.

