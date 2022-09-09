‘The Crown’ Will Go On Hiatus Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death

According to Deadline, showrunner Peter Morgan has announced that The Crown will take a brief pause from filming to show respect for Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too,” Morgan said. Series originator Stephen Daldry had previously stated that the show would do just that if they were in the middle of production when she died.

With a fifth season set for November, the Netflix series has chronicled Queen Elizabeth’s life since she was Princess Elizabeth through the Thatcher years (so far). Over the years, the monarch has been portrayed by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, but Imelda Staunton has taken over the role for the upcoming seasons. They’ve already revealed plans to cover Prince William’s courtship of Kate Middleton in season 6, but since Morgan had announced the fifth as their last before a surprising continuation, it’s unclear where they will end their story of Queen Elizabeth’s life. Without a 7th season, they may end in the mid-2010s, or, easy to imagine, they may speed up the timeline in the latter half of the final season to cover some of the final chapters. For now, they’ll take a break out of respect.

(via Deadline)