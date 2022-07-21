Great news for anyone who loves some 19th-century gossip! The mysterious Lady Whistledown and her readers are gearing up for the third season of Bridgerton, which just began in London.

In a new video posted on Netflix’s social channels, the cast is seen preparing to film the highly-anticipated third season of the hit drama. Despite the monumental temperatures across the pond, the cast is decked out in their era-appropriate hairstyles, and each of them holds up three fingers to signify the upcoming third season.

I spy the makings of a new social season. By the looks of things, it would seem the third installment of Bridgerton is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/Ts4xDHlOwA — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 20, 2022

The upcoming season will center on Penelope (played by the iconic Nicola Coughlin) and her love story with Colin (played by Luke Newton). Of course, she is also keeping a very monumental secret regarding the elusive Lady Whistledown…what could go wrong here?

Amongst the familiar faces are three new gentlemen who are probably competing to win the hearts of this season’s most eligible ladies (it is the 1800s, after all). The three new characters will include Harry Dankworth, a good-looking but painfully dim-witted character portrayed by James Phoon. According to People, what Dankworth “lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with seriously good looks.”

Lord Debling on the other hand will play a mysterious new man with “unusual” interests, whatever that can possibly mean during the Regency era. Debling will be portrayed by The Crown’s Sam Phillips. Finally, Daniel Francis will play newcomer Marcus Anderson, the charismatic new character who “lights up any room he enters.”

With all of these new characters come new drama and conflict, but more importantly, great monologues about the power of love and all that good stuff, with some period-specific costumes. It should be the event of the season!

(Via People)