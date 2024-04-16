Is Hulu’s ‘Under The Bridge’ Based On A Real Story?

Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Lily Gladstone and Daisy Jones & The Six‘s Riley Keough will soon appear together in a new true-crime series, Under The Bridge, on Hulu. How true is the story, however?

Those who have watched the trailer will probably notice that the story’s set-up bears a passing resemblance to Gillian Flynn’s Sharp Objects with some True Detective fourth-season vibes that might be a case of recency bias, but nonetheless, they exist. Keough portrays a real-life author, Rebecca Godfrey, who (along with Gladstone’s cop) attempts to track down the murderer of 14-year-old Renee Kirk to help a small Canadian town find closure.

The series is based upon Godfrey’s real experiences to help bring justice to Vick and her family, and yes, the show is adapted from Godfrey’s true-crime book of the same name. Here’s more from the synopsis:

“Under the Bridge” is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Hulu’s Under the Bridge premieres on April 17.