Lily Gladstone hopefully isn’t thinking too much about not winning that particular gold trophy, and if so, good for her. The Killers of the Flower Moon leading lady is already the (joint) face of an upcoming Hulu series, Under the Bridge, that will likely be gobbled up by both true crime fans and anyone who wouldn’t mind a variant on the crime-thriller setup of Gillian Flynn’s Sharp Objects. Gladstone portrays a cop attempting to solve 14-year-old Reena Virk’s murder, a real-life case that turned a Canadian town upside down.

As well, Riley Keough (of the recent Daisy Jones & The Six and the upcoming farting-cryptid movie, Sasquatch Sunset) co-stars as the late Rebecca Godfrey, who penned the same-named book containing revealing interviews with those who were accused in this case. As the above trailer shows, Godfrey put herself in danger during her efforts to bring justice for Virk’s family. Archie Panjabi co-stars, and here’s more from the synopsis:

“Under the Bridge” is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Hulu’s Under the Bridge debuts on April 17 with two episodes and weekly followups.