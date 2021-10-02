It’s hard to believe it’s closing in on a year since Rudy Giuliani and other Trump loyalists started making wild and baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. But their actions are still biting them in the butt. In a deposition in August, the Fox News-less Giuliani admitted, under oath, that he didn’t have much time to investigate the claims he made on that fateful day. But he did log onto Facebook.

As per Insider, the onetime “America’s Mayor” was testifying on August 14 about the lawsuit filed against him by former Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer. (This is a separate lawsuit from the one filed against Giuliani by Dominion itself.) In an infamous presser on November 19, Giuliani claimed that Coomer had told members of Antifa that he’d rigged the election. Of course, there was no proof of this.

Transcripts of Giuliani’s deposition were finally made public, and Rachel Maddow made sure to read the most incriminating/embarrassing passages on her show.

Here is Rachel Maddow reading the transcript where Rudy Guiliani admits that he lied about the election being stolen. pic.twitter.com/4mPa9uVrhG — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 2, 2021

During the deposition, Giuliani claimed he couldn’t remember where he saw the “evidence” of Coomer’s fictitious transgressions. But it was definitely social media, not somewhere with actual proof.

“I don’t remember if it was Facebook. Those social media posts get all one to me,” Giuliaini testified. “I think it was Facebook”

Giuliani admitted he didn’t do much investigating into the claim’s veracity. Nor did he interview anyone, though he hazily claimed, “I think somebody interviewed him.” But he couldn’t’ be sure. Besides, he said, it’s not like he should have done some probing before airing evidence-free allegations. “It’s not my job in a fast-moving case to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that’s given to me.”

He then claimed it would have been incompetent of him to actually check in on the tall claim, which came from right-wing podcast host Joe Oltmann. “Why the heck wouldn’t I believe him?” he said “I would have been a terrible lawyer.”