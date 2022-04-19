Roseanne Barr is still on Twitter, but her tweeting has slowed down considerably since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. The comedian is an avowed Trump supporter, claiming that she was fired from the Roseanne revival (which was later reworked into The Conners) because she “voted for Donald Trump and that is not allowed in Hollywood.” In actuality, she was axed from the sitcom for her “abhorrent” and “repugnant” tweet about Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarret.

In the new documentary, Roseanne: Kicked Out of Hollywood, Barr blames the reaction to her racially-charged tweet on the media and cancel culture and liberals, and everything and everyone but herself. “Witch-burning is what it is. Intellectual witch-burning, and arrogance and ignorance,” she said, via the Daily Beast. “All of the press of the United States and the world, how they interpreted my tweet without any knowledge of the fact that I was sending it to a journalist in Iran about what was happening to the people in Iran. We’re under such terrible censorship. It’s just terrible and frightening.”

Barr also said that around the time of the tweet (2018), “everyone was begging me to give up my Twitter. Everyone,” Barr recalls. “My kids were trying to lock me out, but I wouldn’t! Because it’s like, I just couldn’t. I’m a goddamn American, I’m not going to do it. I’m a comic, I’m a bad girl, I’m too rock ’n’ roll. I’m going to say f*ck it and f*ck you ’til I take my last breath.” How long before Roseanne opens for Kid Rock instead of Trump?

(Via the Daily Beast)