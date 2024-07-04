By the way, if you know anybody (including any dad) who needs/wants to catch up on the sixth season and hasn’t done so yet, that entire season is streaming for free courtesy of Paramount+. Beyond that, a final mission is now at hand for Bravo Team, which is all in, all the time, so the show has undoubtedly planned to do the same with a proper ending. Let’s talk about what to expect from this seventh season.

David Boreanz knows TV longevity. He’s followed up his Bones and Buffy stints with a long run on a Dad TV staple that will soon be ending its military-based tour. This series also fits perfectly into the Paramount+ library after several seasons on CBS, and now, the seventh season will take these members of U.S. Navy’s elite force home (actually, the opposite of home).

Plot

There’s a “[r]eckoning upon us,” according to Boreanaz in an Instagram post from earlier this year regarding Season 7. That declaration followed Fall 2023’s confirmation that this would be the final season, and filming began in January to wrap up the story with assumptions that the previously announced movie was either not happening or in limbo. Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva previously reported that “I hear the movie is not dead but there has been no talk about it over the last year and it seems to be on the back burner and not in active development at the moment,” yet Deadline’s Peter White followed up with confirmation that the movie did indeed get the ax.

So, the seventh season will contain the team’s final mission(s), and Paramount+ ponied up a synopsis that promises a crescendo:

At a moment’s notice, Bravo Team is ripped from their families and deployed across the globe to help the United States compete against foreign superpowers. As the military landscape shifts, personal lives, teammates and priorities change too, setting the stage for an emotional ending. Don’t miss Bravo Team’s dramatic farewell.

Where does this story pick up? As viewers will recall, Special Warfare Operator First Class Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot) passed away at the end of the sixth season, and Theriot revealed that no plans existed for him to return in flashback mode. This death, however, will likely bring the series’ momentum full circle in a way, given that Boreanaz’s Master Chief Special Warfare Operator had previously been propelled into action while grieving the death of another teammate. As well, plenty of questions now surround Bravo’s future, considering the trauma that they had endured throughout their tours.

With the return of the show, however, and as the synopsis revealed, they are back in action. Thieriot additionally revealed that filming was set to happen in Colombia, and part of his late character’s energy will be filled by Drew Franklin, portrayed by Beau Knapp, “a smooth talker” who will be “a sign of [Bravo Team’s] “problem-child status in the eyes of the DEVGRU powers that be.” Yup, the stakes shall remain high until this series bids farewell to Bravo.

Exec producers Spencer Hudnut and Christopher Chulack are disappointed that the show is coming to an end but grateful for their time spent telling armed-services members’ stories of bravery. In a statement (via TV Line), the duo suggested they are now asking viewers to carry on those duties:

“We are deeply grateful to our amazing group of actors, writers, directors and talented crew, especially the hundreds of veterans who have worked on this show. While we wish we could continue to shine a spotlight on areas where we can do better for our service members even after Season 7 comes to an end, it is our hope that the collective SEAL Team community will stay in the fight when it comes to protecting our protectors.”

Cast

Boreanz is still on top, for now. The series co-stars A.J. Buckley, Jessica Paré, Raffi Barsoumian, Neil Brown Jr., and Toni Trucks. Max Theiriot will obviously not be back as Clay, but Beau Knapp joins the cast for this final round.