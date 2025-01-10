The January supply of new TV seasons is not lacking. That includes shows on Apple TV+ , where Severance will finally return after three years. Will this season be worth the gap? Critics overwhelmingly say so, and Adam Scott has predicted that the upcoming season finale will be met with thirst for a third season, but c’mon guys, let’s not wait three more years on that one. Please?

When Does Severance Season 2 Premiere On Apple TV+?

Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan will be back in the office on Friday, January 17 with one episode. From there, the season will have a total ten weekly episodes that will conclude on March 21. Will there be dancing, though? There had better be some moves from Milchick, at least.

This season will follow up on the Innies’ going rogue in their Outies’ world, and teasers have suggested that Milchick will be even more passive-aggressive in the aftermath of their attempted whistleblowing spree. The goats will be back, too, and new characters will be portrayed by Alia Shawkat, Merritt Wever, and Gwendoline Christie. We are truly blessed with an abundance of the latter on streaming TV. The Game of Thrones actress will also be seen in The Sandman‘s second season, and do not count her out (as Christie has suggested) when Wednesday returns. For now, though, it’s almost Party Down time at Lumon.