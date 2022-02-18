Zach Cherry is that guy. Yeah, that one. The one who helped Kieran Culkin design a theme park ride in Succession’s second season. The bookstore clerk who somehow survived Penn Badgley’s serial killing psychopath in Netflix’s You. The rep for a struggling comedian in HBO’s Crashing. He’s voice animated characters, done stand-up with New York’s UCB crew, and served as a bit of comic relief in a couple of Marvel Cinematic Universe entries.

Cherry’s often been the funniest character in the background of some really great TV shows, but with Severance — Ben Stiller’s workplace thriller coming to Apple TV+ this Friday – he takes on a bigger role. Acting opposite Adam Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Britt Lower, Cherry plays Dylan, a driven, competitive employee at a company called Lumon. He’s undergone a procedure known as severance that splits his consciousness so that when he’s at work, he doesn’t remember anything about his home life and when he’s at home, he can’t recall what he did at work that day. Dylan’s reasons for being severed are as mysterious as the show itself but Cherry’s unique comedic timing means he’s normally earning the most laughs on screen.

Uproxx spoke with the star about the show’s central mystery and why he wanted to know as little as possible about his character going into it.

Let’s start off by giving you props. You’ve got a really good track record of picking TV shows that end up being fantastic. Succession. You. Now Severance. Is there something you’re looking for that all of these shows have in common?

I’d say the main thing they have in common is that they hired me. [laughs] No, they’re all things that I’ve been excited about for various reasons. Either the material is really good or it’s like with Succession — I loved the first season. So I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to do this.’ With You, it was a very interesting premise, and the book was fascinating and left me feeling a little icky. That’s kind of what the show does. And with this, obviously, the script is really good, but then also knowing who was involved, I was like, ‘Man, I would love to work with all these people.’ So it’s always a combination of things, but I have been very lucky.

Your character, Dylan, starts off as one of those co-workers. He’s very competitive.

Yeah, he starts as a little bit of a business bro type.

Does that change as he uncovers more about the company he works for?

I think … he’s all about his numbers and he’s friendly around the office, but he kind of doesn’t give a shit. He’s just there to earn his perks — the waffle party, the erasers, the caricatures. But I think Helly’s [Britt Lower] presence shakes all the characters up. She kind of brings them together and as they start to learn more about what’s going on, he does kind of, I think, embrace his connection to the other people at the office, especially with Helly and Irving [John Turturro], he starts to open up to a little bit more.

He’s got a very millennial mindset at the start.

I think so. He wants to succeed, but he doesn’t really give a shit about the company. He’s there to get out of it what he needs.