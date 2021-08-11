In the past two years, we’ve heard a lot of COVID horror stories. Like, a lot a lot. And each and every one of them has succeeded in keeping me far away from crowds, masked up, and happily vaccinated. As it turns out, hearing about what people have gone through is a powerful tool in encouraging folks to be safe and get vaccinated — so we’re pretty thankful Parks and Rec actor Adam Scott has taken to Twitter to share his own unfortunate experience with the virus.

On August 11, Scott posted a tweet from his personal account detailing his experience with COVID vs. his experience with getting his vaccinations. According to Scott, there is “no comparison” between the two:

I had covid feb ‘21, luckily not hospitalized. Only way to describe is…run over by a train then placed under a hovercraft for 10 days? Wouldn’t wish upon anyone. 1st Moderna shot: nothing. 2nd: felt kinda shitty for 1 day. No comparison. Get the vaccine. Please. — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) August 11, 2021

Of course, Scott isn’t the only celebrity who’s come forward with their own COVID horror stories in hopes that people will take the virus as seriously as they should. Back in May, musician Pink revealed she was diagnosed with COVID. According to Pink, she was so terrified by her symptoms she spent part of her time in bed rewriting her will and calling friends to remind them she loved them.

On a recent press tour for her upcoming Marvel film Eternals, actress Salma Hayek also shared her own horrifying experience with the virus and how she elected to stay at home once things got bad because she’d “rather die at home.” Hayek also stated that she still hasn’t regained the energy she had prior to the illness.

In addition to Pink and Hayek, Tom Hanks, Khloe Kardashian, Hugh Grant, and even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have all come forward and shared their COVID diagnoses. The late Larry King was also diagnosed and subsequently hospitalized for COVID mere weeks before his death back in January.

While the rising number of folks who have been fully vaccinated in the United States provides us with some hope, there’s still a sizable portion of the country who haven’t gotten their jabs. Here’s hoping celebrities like Scott using their respective platforms to stop the spread of misinformation and promote vaccination leads to more people lining up for their shots. If not, I mean, I don’t know about you all but I’d really love to see a concert sometime this decade, so maybe consider that.