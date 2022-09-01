She-Hulk
Disney+
TV

‘She-Hulk’ Roasted Toxic Men Who Whine About Female Heroes, And Marvel Fans Are Loving It

by: Twitter

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is only three episodes in, but already, the show is calling out the inevitable scourge of male commenters who hate seeing female characters on-screen. As for how She-Hulk can react that quickly to online reactions to the series, here’s the trick: It’s not. At least specifically. Turns out, it’s really easy to roast toxic fans because their comments are just that predictable.

In Episode 3, She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is starting to blow up after becoming the newest layer for Abomination/Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth). In a mirror held up to the real world, She-Hulk’s presence sparks a flurry of social media hate that you can see coming a mile away if you’ve spent even a small amount of time reading reactions to Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics, you name it. Here’s just a small taste of the fake comments from She-Hulk, and if these seem very on the nose, well, that’s because it’s a perfect distillation of what happens when a comic book series or film prioritizes diversity:

Why are you turning every superhero into a girl?
No more female superhero plz
Why everything gotta be female now???

Fortunately, the majority of Marvel fans on Twitter loved the gag. Shortly after the She-Hulk episode aired, posts started pouring in from viewers who were happy to see this toxic subset of fandom getting called out. You can see some of the reactions below:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams new episodes Thursdays on Disney+.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×