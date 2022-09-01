She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is only three episodes in, but already, the show is calling out the inevitable scourge of male commenters who hate seeing female characters on-screen. As for how She-Hulk can react that quickly to online reactions to the series, here’s the trick: It’s not. At least specifically. Turns out, it’s really easy to roast toxic fans because their comments are just that predictable.

In Episode 3, She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is starting to blow up after becoming the newest layer for Abomination/Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth). In a mirror held up to the real world, She-Hulk’s presence sparks a flurry of social media hate that you can see coming a mile away if you’ve spent even a small amount of time reading reactions to Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics, you name it. Here’s just a small taste of the fake comments from She-Hulk, and if these seem very on the nose, well, that’s because it’s a perfect distillation of what happens when a comic book series or film prioritizes diversity:

Why are you turning every superhero into a girl?

No more female superhero plz

Why everything gotta be female now???

Fortunately, the majority of Marvel fans on Twitter loved the gag. Shortly after the She-Hulk episode aired, posts started pouring in from viewers who were happy to see this toxic subset of fandom getting called out. You can see some of the reactions below:

OH I KNOW THOSE PEOPLE ARE FUMING RIGHT NOW #shehulk pic.twitter.com/ZAnFBa4mcg — ken (@wandaslizzie) September 1, 2022

they took every comment by the nerd bros of twt since this show was announced and put it in the show I'm crying#SheHulk pic.twitter.com/AhB7uDWziF — hulk's pr manager at law (@Dorkybanner) September 1, 2022

Marvel is like…yes we hear you. Stop crying. 😂 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/5XBcQ9aC7w — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) September 1, 2022

The fact that this is actually what’s going on while #shehulk releases 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S9F65cC2I7 — Joe (@hzjoe03) September 1, 2022

The bearded virgins got a cameo now in a show 💀 pic.twitter.com/h0JZ5Tcfge — fandom crunch ✨ THE MIDNIGHTS ERA IS COMING (@FandomCrunch) September 1, 2022

It’s hilarious yet sad these aren’t even an exaggerations but it’s beautiful to see Marvel calling them called out. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/fCatkVfHxy — malachi (@MCUMarvels) September 1, 2022

The fact that this satirical commentary isn't even an exaggeration but dare I say an understatement of what kind of so-called fans are actually like is genuinely insane #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/5Prg1DPVwO — Fandom Menace Posting Their Ls Online (@FandomMenaceLs) September 1, 2022

toxic marvel fans during this scene: pic.twitter.com/7YLPJJ2QEc — ethan ψ | she-hulk spoilers! (@wandapilots) September 1, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams new episodes Thursdays on Disney+.