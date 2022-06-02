Trevor Noah took a moment on Wednesday night’s episode of The Daily Show to call out Star Wars fans who have been flooding Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram with racist messages. The online attacks prompted both the official Star Wars Twitter account and Ewan McGregor to issue firm statements telling fans that the franchise will not tolerate racism, and now, Noah wants to get a few hits in on the toxic fans.

“Nobody should have to just shut up and take racism. Especially in Star Wars,” the late night host said before pointing out the ridiculousness of applying racial prejudices to a science fiction series that’s, frankly, full of all kinds of weird stuff. Via The Daily Beast:

“Like, guys, what is this?” he asked. “From the beginning, this has been a series where no one thinks twice if Harrison Ford is best friends with a giant dog-bear or if a brother and sister want to smash. No one complains about that! They’re not getting death threats.”

While Noah praised McGregor for defending his co-star and coming out strong by saying anyone sending racist DMs to Ingram is “no Star Wars fan in my mind,” The Daily Show host wants the franchise to go even harder in pushing troublesome behavior away. He knows just how to do it, too.

“They should give Princess Leia a new Black boyfriend,” Noah said before playing out how he thinks that scene should go. “Hey, yo, Leia, I got the plans for the Death Star, we gonna f*ck tonight.”

You can see the full segment at the 4:27 mark above.

