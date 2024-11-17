Yesterday (November 16), Charli XCX gave fans a taste of what’s come with her upcoming venture into acting. During the “Apple” singer’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, Charli XCX showcased her range.

For a special SNL digital short, Charli XCX joined forces with comic collective The Lonely Island (comprised of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone). In the segment all about the love of snitching, Charli XCX and Andy Samberg came together for a hilarious original song, “Here I Go.”

The ‘Karen’-inspired track found a way to turn the gross misappropriation of local law enforcement for minor inconveniences. “I’ve been itching to do some snitching / I’m in my kitchen listening to my conditioning / And then picking up that phone / And I know you’re not supposed to do this anymore / But does it help to know that who I snitched on was white,” sings Samberg.

Charli XCX is known for her rather chill personality. But she does a complete about-face to embody the uptight role. Earlier in the show, Charli delivered two performances of “360” and “Sympathy Is A Knife,” but she was sure to lend some vocals to the sketch.

“Now, hold up, wait a minute / ‘Cause I’m about to snitch like I invented it / They gonna roll up any minute / I paid my f*cking taxes now I’m cashing in on every penny,” sings Charli XCX.

Users online have dubbed the track an instant hit in the same vein of The Lonely Island’s previous SNL banger “Sushi Glory Hole,” which was all about secret sushi spots in New York City.

Watch “Here I Go” by Andy Samberg featuring Charli XCX for Saturday Night Live above.