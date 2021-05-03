While crypto fans are certainly excited about Elon Musk appearing on Saturday Night Live this weekend, few other seem particularly jazzed about watching the billionaire owner of Tesla grasp around for stuff to do on stage. This, perhaps, is why the show has gone with some, well, notable actors with the final two host gigs of Season 46.

SNL announced Monday that Keegan-Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy will host the final two episodes of the season. And unlike the last time we saw yellow, blue, and pink index cards, no one made a meme out of letting Pol Pot host America’s most visible sketch comedy showcase.

Your final guests of Season 46! pic.twitter.com/f5Mu3urQSO — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 3, 2021

Key is an easy win for SNL, as he himself helped co-pilot a very successful run of the sketch comedy show Key and Peele on Comedy Central. Musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, it should be noted, first gained America’s attention as the star of the Nickelodeon show Bizaardvark. So expect her to continue the run of musical guests appearing in sketches on the show.

Taylor-Joy, meanwhile, has a string of very serious roles to her credits, perhaps most notably a chain-smoking, beer-guzzling chess prodigy in The Queen’s Gambit. So file live-action sketch comedy as a step in a new direction, though we’ve seen a number of very serious actors get cast in new light on the Studio 8H stage before. Musical guest Lil Nas X is almost guaranteed to take part in the fun as well, especially amid his current album cycle’s controversial trolling.

It all should make for an entertaining last fortnight or so for SNL, which is probably just glad they’re not finishing the year trapped in their individual homes making sketches like they were for Season 45. Now if we can all just survive what’s coming on Saturday, whatever comes after will certainly be worth watching.