The SNL cast and writers have not been shy about their feelings for Elon Musk.

After the Tesla CEO and third richest person in the world was announced as the host of the May 8 episode, Bowen Yang took to Instagram to ask “what the f*ck does this even mean?” after Musk tweeted, “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is.” Aidy Bryant shared a Bernie Sanders quote (“The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half… That is a moral obscenity”), while writer Andrew Dismukes wrote that the “ONLY CEO I WANT TO DO A SKETCH WITH IS CHER-E OTERI,” along with a photo of SNL great Cheri Oteri. (#LetCheriOteriHostSNL.)

Page Six is now reporting that the cast allegedly won’t have to share sketches with Musk if they don’t want to. “Saturday Night Live cast members won’t be forced to appear alongside controversial billionaire Elon Musk when he hosts the show,” the article reads, along with a quote from an unnamed source.

“Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don’t have to do it. “[SNL boss Lorne Michaels] won’t ever make them do anything they don’t want to do,” they said.

This Page Six report should be taken with a King Kong-sized grain of salt, but if Musk spends the entire episode by himself yelling “I’M PICKLE RICK,” you’ll know why.

